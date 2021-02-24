Internal Communications Leader theEMPLOYEEapp Strengthens Security Controls to Protect Employee Data

"Internal communicators and human resources teams need intuitive technology tools that enable information sharing with all employees, including those who don't sit at a desk or have a company email address," said Doug Pierce, COO at theEMPLOYEEapp. "However, mobile apps must also meet the approval of IT security teams, who often make the final decision on which business applications comply with internal and external security policies. By taking the proactive steps to ensure that our mobile app is as secure as possible, theEMPLOYEEapp helps lighten the load for IT while giving communicators the ease-of-use they need to keep their workforce connected, informed, and engaged."

theEMPLOYEEapp conducts annual vulnerability testing through Veracode . The testing identifies any security weaknesses that cybercriminals could exploit to steal sensitive data belonging to companies and their employees. Veracode's Security Quality Score is a single score from 0 to 100, where a score of 100 is an application with no detectable security flaws.

In addition to vulnerability testing from Veracode, theEMPLOYEEapp takes these additional security measures:

SOC 2 Type II Compliance: Demonstrates the security of theEMPLOYEEapp's internal controls, security policies, and procedures to keep customer data safe

Demonstrates the security of theEMPLOYEEapp's internal controls, security policies, and procedures to keep customer data safe Single-Sign-On: Support for Microsoft Azure AD OAuth, Microsoft ADFS OAuth V3 and V4, Okta OAuth, and Okta SAML, ensuring a safe user experience

Support for Microsoft Azure AD OAuth, Microsoft ADFS OAuth V3 and V4, Okta OAuth, and Okta SAML, ensuring a safe user experience REST API: Providing the ability to safely integrate content from customers' existing corporate intranets, SharePoint instances, and other internal legacy systems into the mobile app

Providing the ability to safely integrate content from customers' existing corporate intranets, SharePoint instances, and other internal legacy systems into the mobile app Encryption: Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest using industry standards to further protect data shared across the app

Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest using industry standards to further protect data shared across the app Cyber Essentials Plus Accreditation: Ensuring that U.K. customers have chosen a trustworthy technology partner that passed all aspects of the cybersecurity testing and evaluation by the Cyber Essentials standards body

For more information about how theEMPLOYEEapp enables teams to securely engage with their deskless workforce, download the free whitepaper, An Internal Communicator's Guide to Evaluating Technology Vendors .

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Michelle Barry

[email protected]

+16038092748

SOURCE theEMPLOYEEapp

Related Links

https://www.theemployeeapp.com

