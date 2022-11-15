Internal Communications Leader theEMPLOYEEapp Wins 2022 MarCom Award

Mobile App Technology Provider for Employee Engagement Takes Home Platinum for Best Mobile App for Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp, provider of award-winning mobile applications designed for engaging with frontline workers , is a winner in the 2022 MarCom Awards, an international competition hosted by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) . The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication each year, recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Out of thousands of entries from across the globe, theEMPLOYEEapp took home a Platinum Award for Best Mobile App for Business.

theEMPLOYEEapp took home a Platinum 2022 Marcom Award in the "Best Mobile App for Business" category. theEMPLOYEEapp was created by communications and HR professionals to address the challenges organizations face when trying to engage with a dispersed and deskless workforce.

"We owe a sincere thank-you to theEMPLOYEEapp's development and customer success teams for the tireless work they do to create our customizable mobile app platform," said Clare Epstein, general manager of theEMPLOYEEapp. "Being named a 'Best Mobile App for Business' is a true honor, as there are so many business apps on the market today. We're proud to deliver value to our customers, who rely on our app to engage with their deskless and frontline workers."

theEMPLOYEEapp was created by communications and HR professionals to address the challenges organizations face when trying to engage with a dispersed and deskless workforce. The flexible, configurable mobile app empowers frontline workers across all industries to have fast and easy access to the internal messages, corporate information, employee documents, and resources they need to succeed in their work. The app even delivers social capabilities for an enhanced user experience similar to social media platforms as Facebook and LinkedIn. Users of theEMPLOYEEapp include Honda, rue21, Kreg Tool Company, United Health Services, Mohegan Sun, NFI, and many more.

Since 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, more than 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. The MarCom judges are senior-level, experienced marketing and communications professionals. It takes two months of full-time work to judge thousands of entries, and the judges base their decisions on learned perceptions of creative excellence. Typically, only about 15% of entries win Platinum, the top award, while roughly 20% of winners take home the Gold. theEMPLOYEEapp previously won the Gold award in the Best Mobile App for Business category in 2020.

For a full list of gold and platinum winners in MarCom Awards 2022, visit http://enter.marcomawards.com/winners/#/platinum/2022 .

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

