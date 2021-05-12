Internal Communications Leader theEMPLOYEEapp Wins Two 2020 MarCom Awards

"We are deeply honored to be a winner of the 2020 MarCom Awards in two of the most competitive categories. This recognition validates the growing need in the enterprise for trustworthy, educational resources and modern, digital-first technology solutions that help boost employee engagement and foster a more positive work environment," said Doug Pierce, chief operating officer of theEMPLOYEEapp. "I'd like to thank our development and customer success teams for their vital role in building theEMPLOYEEapp's customizable mobile app platform. Our marketing team also deserves credit for their creativity and can-do attitude as they developed content for our Internal Comms TV channel."

theEMPLOYEEapp took two top awards: Platinum for Best Mobile App for Business and Gold for its educational video series.

theEMPLOYEEapp was created by communications and HR professionals to address the challenges organizations face communicating with a dispersed and deskless workforce. theEMPLOYEEapp is an internal communication and engagement solution that allows frontline workers across all industries to have fast and easy access to the internal messages, corporate information, employee documents, and resources they need to succeed in their work. Users of theEMPLOYEEapp include Kreg Tool Company, United Health Services, Caesars Entertainment, and many more.

As part of its customer success series, theEMPLOYEEapp launched I nternal Comms TV , a resource for internal communications professionals. The video series offers real-world advice on some of the most challenging aspects of the job, such as communications strategy planning, crisis communications, and improving employee morale during difficult times.

Since 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, more than 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. The MarCom judges are senior-level, experienced marketing and communications professionals. It takes two months of full-time work to judge thousands of entries, and the judges base their decisions on learned perceptions of creative excellence. Typically, only about 15% of entries win Platinum, the top award, while roughly 20% of winners take home the Gold.

For a full list of gold and platinum winners in MarCom Awards 2020, visit www.marcomawards.com/winners .

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

