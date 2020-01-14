Internal Medicine Doctor's New Book Explains Why 'Safe' Everyday Products May Be Making You Sicker

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcela Magda Popa, M.D., was forced to take early retirement from her job as an internal medicine physician when her autoimmune arthritis symptoms became too difficult to manage. These symptoms, along with worsening bouts of migraine headaches, and repeated breast testing abnormalities led her to suspect and research the effects of "generally recognized as safe" products used in foods, cosmetics, cookware, hygiene products and more that may be making people sicker.

Keep Away from GRAS: Why Safe Everyday Products Are Making You Sick and Simple Strategies to Recover Your Health Marcela Popa

In the introduction to her new book, Keep Away from GRAS: Why Safe Everyday Products Are Making You Sick and Simple Strategies to Recover Your Health, Dr. Popa writes: "Through my own experience, I figured out these gener­ally recognized as safe (GRAS) substances are not necessarily safe, inert, or inactive, and our chronic but constant exposure, even at low doses, can have an as yet unidentified or not fully accepted impact on our health. Although my findings are de­rived from medical research articles, there doesn't seem to be a large enough 'body of evidence' at the present time for the regulating agencies to ban or reinforce strict limits in the United States as they do in the European Union, Canada, Japan, or Australia. That's why consumer awareness is of major importance."

As Dr. Popa approaches her issues both as patient and physician, she addresses this timely topic in both layman's terms and scientific ones and hopes that her specialty literature research will inform and help other people. She also adds, "All readers should make their health decisions after discussing with their medical specialists. I did the same and still do."

And further suggests "However, if you notice improvements after implementing the measures I did, please bring them to the attention of your doctors; maybe some of them are involved in research and can verify my hypothesis further, because if my observations apply to a lot more people, they would get more validity."

In an interview, she can discuss:

Whether it is possible to live a chemical-free life

Substances to avoid if you get migraines or breast tests reveal abnormalities

Side effects of inert ingredients in medicines and supplements

What has helped her the most in the quest for reducing her arthritis symptoms

Difficulties she faced in getting other physicians and researchers to look at her observations

Her family's resistant reaction to her research and why other people may also receive some blowback from their families about avoiding certain products

You can learn more about the GRAS substances on Dr. Popa's website at www.drpopaslist.com or www.marcelamagdapopamd.com.

Praise for Keep Away from GRAS

"Dr. Popa, an internal medicine physician, shares her own personal experiences with a debilitating illness and the possible links she believes exist between health and the consumer products we use and are exposed to on a daily basis. She not only provides 'good' and 'bad' lists of numerous items, including chemicals to cookware and personal hygiene products, but provides the websites where 'safe' products can be purchased. Truly, an eye-opening read." – Rose Zauk, M.D.

About the Author

Marcela Magda Popa, M.D. is a board certified Internal Medicine physician who graduated from Carol Davilla Medical School in Bucharest, Romania, and completed residency training in the United States. After 16 years in private practice, her autoimmune arthritis forced her into early retirement. She's been featured on MSN Lifestyle, SheKnows, Elite Daily, Bustle, and in Business Insider.

