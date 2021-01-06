Internal Team Purchases Human Capital Media, Owner Of Chief Learning Officer And Talent Management, Relaunches As Betterwork Media Group, Resurrects Talent Management Brand

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ana Dirksen, Kevin Fields, Ashley St. John and Lauren Wilbur of Human Capital Media (HCM), an integrated media and market-intelligence company focused on talent management, development and growth, have purchased HCM and relaunched as BetterWork Media Group (BMG), taking ownership of Chief Learning Officer and resurrecting its retired sister brand, Talent Management. Tanda, an Australian-based time and attendance SaaS group, acquired HCM in May of 2019 and will retain HCM's former Workforce brand.

BetterWork Media Group

Chief Learning Officer is a platform and community for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. It is the host of industry-favored events CLO Symposium and Breakfast Clubs, as well as the Learning In Practice and LearningElite Awards programs, and houses one of the industry's most highly regarded research groups, formerly HCM Research and Advisory Group, now named BMG Research and Advisory Services.

Talent Management, a brand dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs, was retired in 2016. BMG will relaunch the brand, with a refined focus on driving business performance through empowered people.

BMG will provide a unique platform to connect, support and empower learning and talent communities via its award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. It will retain HCM's existing tagline, "better workplaces, better lives," reprioritizing the happiness and engagement of its own employees, starting with the introduction of two new policies: unlimited PTO and paid parental leave.

"After almost 20 years of setting industry standards, we're thrilled to continue to serve workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management through the new lens of BetterWork Media Group," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer & editor in chief at BetterWork Media Group. "The pandemic has been devastating for so many personally and professionally, with so much uncertainty shadowing every decision, but it's also helped to highlight our love for this community, company and our coworkers. We're grateful to our amazing staff for their patience and dedication as we brought this idea to life, and we are humbled and motivated by the continued high engagement of the industries we serve. We have many new ideas in the works for this coming year and beyond, and we are optimistic and excited about this new chapter."

BMG plans to maintain a remote workforce for the foreseeable future, with most employees residing in the Chicagoland area.

About BetterWork Media Group

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About Talent Management

Talent Management is dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.

