International Academic Alliance program offered by Chandigarh University is helping to fulfill the dreams of Indian students to study abroad

"More than 1200 students have taken benefit from the International Academic Alliance program at Chandigarh University, who have travelled abroad to countries like USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Italy, Germany to fulfill their dreams of pursuing higher education from foreign universities" said, Dr. Bawa. Top ranked universities like Vancouver Island University, Canada, Okanagan College, Canada, University of North Alabama, USA, New York Film Academy, Arkansans State University, USA, Christian Brothers University, USA, University of Canberra, University of New Castle, Curtain University, University of Wollongong from Australia are offering 1+1 Masters and 1+2, 2+2 Under-Graduate programs for the Indian students," he added.

Dr. Bawa further said that, "Indian students seeking admissions under the International Articulation Programs are in win-win situation as they complete their initial 1 or 2 years of study at Chandigarh University which saves money as they have to pay fees according to Indian Universities fee structure and then can shift to their respective foreign universities to complete their degrees. It is safe way to fulfil your dreams to study abroad as the success rate of getting visas under the International Articulation Program is 100%. In addition the students are also eligible for benefits like work permit, stay completion of degree, application for PR."

"The students need not to wait for easing of travel restrictions as the initial 1 or 2 years of academic learning will be done in India and by then things would be normal and hence the students will save at-least one academic year under the Chandigarh University International Articulation Program. The students are also eligible for government and university scholarships, fellowships. Till date benefit of Rs. 28 crore in the form scholarships have been extended to the CU students travelling abroad," said Meenu Bhardwaj, Department of International Affairs, Chandigarh University.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University has always worked to match the aspirations of today's youth. Students and their parents aspire to undergo world-class education, which can enhance career options at global level. With this aim, we have started this International Academic Alliance Program where students are given a platform to choose the country, university & course from the wide variety of international options and can turn the dream of studying abroad into a reality."

