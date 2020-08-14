International Activists Create Website on Human Rights Violations Done by Country Leaders

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2020, South Korea held its 21st legislative election, the first election held in South Korea under the new electoral system. The elections determined all 300 members of the National Assembly, and had significant changes from the previous electoral system. The biggest change to the electoral system was the creation of bloc parties, also known as satellite parties, that branched off from the two largest political parties, the Democratic Party and the United Future party. The voting age was also lowered from 19 to 18, to increase voting rates and participation.

UnPresidential

The liberal Democratic Party, the ruling party President Moon of South Korea belongs to, won by a landslide, claiming 180 of the 300 total seats in the National Assembly. Although this win ensured that the Moon administration retained its current level of influence, the approval ratings for President Moon have suffered a sharp decline as concerns about the human rights violations surfaced online and in the mainstream media.

Such alleged violations of marginalized communities' religious liberty and human rights have raised concern internationally. This has led to the creation of various advocacy campaigns by international human rights activists and political watchdogs. One campaign is the website, UnPresidential.org. UnPresidential.org describes itself as a website that "highlights reprehensible actions and behaviors of various leaders of states."

The website features several leaders and issues of urgent concern, putting South Korean President Moon at the top of their list, along with Kim Jong-Un of North Korea and Xi Jinping of China. News articles on the website link to articles describing the Moon administration's woes, and provide examples of citizen petitions against the Moon administration that have gone unanswered. Accusations against the Moon Administration include corruption, bribery, and covering up allegations against politicians of sexual harassment.

Consider the history of South Korea's presidency. Just in the past 20 years. President Roh Moo-hyun, president from 2003 to 2008, committed suicide in 2009 after being investigated for bribery of prosecutors that took place during his presidency. President Lee Myung-bak, president from 2008 to 2013, was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for bribery, embezzlement, and tax evasion. President Park Geun-hye, president from 2013 to 2017, was impeached on charges of influence-peddling and charged with 31 years in prison. Every president of South Korea since 2003 has been either criminally charged or incarcerated on criminal charges. Incumbent President Moon Jae-In and his administration are currently being investigated for serious charges as well.

ABOUT UNPRESIDENTIAL

UnPresidential is a website dedicated to providing information on some of the most concerning aspects of several administrations. UnPresidential is not affiliated with any political party, organization, or elected official, and solely represents the opinions of the website's authors.

Media Contact

