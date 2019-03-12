International Actress, Singer and DJ, Plah Blah Blah, Releases New Song, Music Video, and Dance Remix!

News provided by

Secret Sky Productions

Mar 12, 2019, 15:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of her recent Thai single release for "Sa Bud Bob", international actress, pop singer, and DJ, Plah Blah Blah, has released her music video "Broken Heart", a follow up to her hit, "Wild One", which, together with its outrageous music video, amassed over three million views on YouTube.

Plah Blah Blah, has released her music video for her dance hit “Broken Heart". Directed by Steven Skyler of Secret Sky Productions and featuring Power Ranger Najee De-Teige and Whitney Houston's "glass" piano.
Plah Blah Blah, has released her music video for her dance hit “Broken Heart". Directed by Steven Skyler of Secret Sky Productions and featuring Power Ranger Najee De-Teige and Whitney Houston's "glass" piano.

With its EDM vibe, "Broken Heart" shares a personal story about equality, diversity, and how good men are hard to find, as most are simply seeking a short term "pretty toy". The song takes you on an up-tempo and addicting pleasure-ride, finding yourself reflecting on your own past breaks, and giving listeners a sense of healing and hope. The euphoric message, although personal, keeps you going and allows for you to dance your pain away! " Equality to me is very important, whether you are gay, straight, short, tall, etc., I want my music to make people dance, make them feel good about themselves, and most importantly, I hope to spread love and happiness through my music." - Plah Blah Blah.

The video was directed by Steven Skyler, of Secret Sky Productions. Featured in the video is Whitney Houston's famous glass piano, and actor Najee De-Teige, a former Blue Power Ranger. Broken Heart is available now on all streaming platforms, view the music video here: www.PlahBlahBlah.com.
Instagram – Plahblahblahofficial

CONTACT:
Secret Sky Productions
310-619-9000

SOURCE Secret Sky Productions

You just read:

International Actress, Singer and DJ, Plah Blah Blah, Releases New Song, Music Video, and Dance Remix!

News provided by

Secret Sky Productions

Mar 12, 2019, 15:00 ET