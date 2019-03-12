International Actress, Singer and DJ, Plah Blah Blah, Releases New Song, Music Video, and Dance Remix!
Mar 12, 2019, 15:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of her recent Thai single release for "Sa Bud Bob", international actress, pop singer, and DJ, Plah Blah Blah, has released her music video "Broken Heart", a follow up to her hit, "Wild One", which, together with its outrageous music video, amassed over three million views on YouTube.
With its EDM vibe, "Broken Heart" shares a personal story about equality, diversity, and how good men are hard to find, as most are simply seeking a short term "pretty toy". The song takes you on an up-tempo and addicting pleasure-ride, finding yourself reflecting on your own past breaks, and giving listeners a sense of healing and hope. The euphoric message, although personal, keeps you going and allows for you to dance your pain away! " Equality to me is very important, whether you are gay, straight, short, tall, etc., I want my music to make people dance, make them feel good about themselves, and most importantly, I hope to spread love and happiness through my music." - Plah Blah Blah.
The video was directed by Steven Skyler, of Secret Sky Productions. Featured in the video is Whitney Houston's famous glass piano, and actor Najee De-Teige, a former Blue Power Ranger. Broken Heart is available now on all streaming platforms, view the music video here: www.PlahBlahBlah.com.
Instagram – Plahblahblahofficial
CONTACT:
Secret Sky Productions
310-619-9000
SOURCE Secret Sky Productions
Share this article