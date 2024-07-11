International Adoption of 3CLogic's ServiceNow CCaaS Solution Continues with Latest Selection by UK-based IT Firm

3CLogic to transform customer service for one of UK's largest IT providers in collaboration with ServiceNow with advanced AI and contact center solutions for Customer Service Management (CSM) offering.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading AI and contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by one of the UK's leading managed service providers (MSP) of business software and IT services. The strategic decision was rooted in the organization's desire to streamline the connection between back-office workflows and front-office engagements to enable a single unified experience and improve operational efficiencies.

Relying on multiple disparate systems, the organization struggled to reconcile data and processes for its over 15,000 customers across industries, including healthcare, social services, government, manufacturing, retail, and higher education. The overall complexity of its technology stack reduced its ability to easily implement tailored services, including tens of millions of annual incoming calls, to its diverse clientele while creating additional manual work and operating costs.

"This is a common challenge for large enterprises," explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "As a result, many are eager to adopt strategies that will help them reduce the number of platforms and technologies they need to deliver everyday services to optimize customer experiences but with less effort."

With ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) already successfully leveraged internally by its IT Help Desk, the decision was made to adopt ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) offering in combination with 3CLogic's ServiceNow-centric AI and contact center solutions to streamline the end-to-end workflow between back-office and front-office operations. Replacing its current CRM, Salesforce, and its existing contact center vendor, the organization expects to improve self-service with Conversational AI, enhance agent productivity, reduce call handle times by up to 70%, and gain key AI-powered analytics to enable real-time insights at scale.

"We help empower global organizations to leverage their existing ServiceNow investment to deliver the maximum value and output without introducing overlapping capabilities. The approach brings together contact center and back-office operations into a single unified agent and administrative workspace purpose-built to make work easier, more efficient, and the delivery of services faster," states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic.

3CLogic's unique approach to customer and employee engagements is growing in global demand, resulting in several new internationally recognized partnerships, including a prominent IT Infrastructure firm , a major European rail operator , an international airport , and a global B2B travel platform . The organization will present its latest capabilities and benefits for its ServiceNow IT Service Management , Customer Workflows , HR Service Delivery , and Source-to-Pay native offerings at the upcoming ServiceNow Summits in Atlanta, GA, on August 23, 2024, and Chicago, IL , on October 10, 2024.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

