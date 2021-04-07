International Air Traveler Count Increasing

Airline ticket sales illustrate growing worldwide confidence in visiting the USA Tweet this

"The figures are really good news. We all know that covid caused a precipitous drop in the number of international travelers booking flights to the United States last year. We believe there is a correlation between the great work being done in this country to get vaccines administered and the uptick in interest in travel to the US," commented Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the parent company of CheapOair and One Travel.



% Increase Country Origin to USA Flight Tickets Purchased Jan to March Israel 154.00% Bahamas 119.00% India 87.00% Mexico 74.00% Germany 69.00% Italy 44.00% Costa Rica 43.00% France 42.00% Colombia 31.00% Great Britain 27.00%

Cusano continues, "Tourism means more than airline tickets. Restaurants, hotels, tours and attractions and retail sales in general benefit from the presence of our international visitors. The latest CDC vaccination information shows that 32.6% of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. As those percentages increase, we expect to see further growth in international visitors to the USA."

Increasing willingness to travel comes as welcome news for the hard-hit travel and tourism industry.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android , by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

