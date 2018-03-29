International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 52 President Refutes Cynthia Nixon's False Remarks On New York's Film Tax Incentive

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In response to New York Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon's grossly inaccurate claims about the television and film tax incentive program, a program that she as an A-list actress benefitted from, John Ford, President and Business Manager of IATSE Local 52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics, issued the following statement:

"As a 40-year veteran of the motion picture and television industry I write to vigorously refute the remarks of Cynthia Nixon regarding the motion picture film tax credit. I remember clearly the sporadic nature of employment before the tax credits were enacted.

As my father described it 'chickens today, feathers tomorrow.' One or two movies a year and Law and Order. That was it. Today, with the arrival of Netflix, HULU and Amazon in addition to the Major Studios, dozens of productions are working every day, most of them employing hundreds of New York State residents.

The expansion of the credit for upstate has seen a significant increase in productions, with Buffalo leading the way. While some paint the credits as corporate giveaways to Hollywood, they have been nothing but a godsend to the middle-class residents of New York who work in the industry.

I am concerned that Ms. Nixon chose to speak out on an issue that affects the livelihood of tens of thousands of technicians, vendors, and supplemental businesses that live and pay taxes in New York without, as it appears to me, doing any serious research on the matter. I would be happy to provide some information to her. Make no mistake, any significant reductions to the credit will reduce what has been an unbridled success story for our industry back to a 'chickens today, feathers tomorrow disaster.'"