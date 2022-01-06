INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION AND HEALIANT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO AWARD WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIPS

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® is proud to announce a partnership with Healiant Training Solutions™ to bring hundreds of wound care scholarships to the nurse community. It is the purpose of IAWCSF® to provide financial aid in the form of scholarships to those individuals pursuing an education and certification in wound care. Healiant Training Solutions™ will match up to 100 scholarships that will be donated by sponsors from the wound care product community to be awarded to deserving healthcare providers. Accordingly, the funds will be used specifically for advanced education and subsequent certification in wound care. Our passion is wound care and our mission is to help decrease the rising costs and loss of limbs and life throughout the world. We cannot accomplish this without the help from benefactors such has Healiant. "Partnering with Healiant Training Solutions is just the beginning of what is to come for the future of wound care education and certification," said Angela Weathersby, Ph.D., Executive Director of IAWCSF.

This partnership initiative is the first of its kind. As explained by Josh Heuchan, Healiant Training Solutions, "Licensed healthcare providers from all over the country, all walks of life, all nurse types will have the opportunity to be wound care trained and board certified at no cost." "By joining together, we can deliver meaningful outcomes to the wound care community and patients for years to come," said Kathy Carlson, Healiant Training Solutions.

About The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation®

The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® was established to provide support for clinicians who want to advance their knowledge in wound care by enhancing their education and obtaining certification. This organization will work to enhance the Wound Care Certification credential of the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®. www.iawcsf.org

About Healiant Training Solutions

Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary clinician through their next level training experience. Healiant has combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting-edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for their students. When students enjoy the training experience, they retain more and ultimately deliver better care at the bedside and heal wounds faster. www.healiant.com

The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit corporation operated exclusively for educational and charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, or the corresponding section of any future Federal tax code.

