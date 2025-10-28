Industry Leaders Leverage Manufacturing Expertise, Advanced AI Computing, and Autonomous Driving Technology to Transform Commercial Transportation

LISLE, Ill. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* (International) and PlusAI are advancing the commercialization of Level 4 autonomous trucks built on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion platform. The new factory-built vehicles will combine International's nearly 200 years of manufacturing leadership with PlusAI's SuperDrive™ virtual driver technology to enable production-ready autonomous trucks for large-scale freight operations, powered by NVIDIA's AI computing architecture.

International and PlusAI Accelerate Level 4 Autonomous Truck Development Powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion Platform

"We are excited about the advancements we're making in our autonomy program with our global autonomy partner PlusAI. Building on our fleet trials in Texas, the collaboration with NVIDIA and PlusAI is an important step on our path to production," said Tobias Glitterstam, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at International. "By combining automotive-grade computing and AI-native autonomous driving software with our deep customer relationships and insights, we're supporting the future deployment of autonomous solutions that will deliver real value and reliability to the freight industry."

The three-way collaboration leverages each company's core strengths:

International brings nearly 200 years of manufacturing expertise and deep understanding of fleet operations, along with an extensive dealer network to manage, service, and maintain autonomous solutions;

brings nearly 200 years of manufacturing expertise and deep understanding of fleet operations, along with an extensive dealer network to manage, service, and maintain autonomous solutions; PlusAI contributes its SuperDrive™ AI-based autonomous driving software, refined over 6 million miles of real-world driving and built on end-to-end AI models to enable dynamic adaptation to diverse routes, geographies, and driving conditions; and

contributes its SuperDrive™ AI-based autonomous driving software, refined over 6 million miles of real-world driving and built on end-to-end AI models to enable dynamic adaptation to diverse routes, geographies, and driving conditions; and NVIDIA provides a range of AI infrastructure including the DRIVE AGX Thor centralized compute platform powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, purpose-built for the complex AI workloads required for safe autonomous driving.

"By collaborating with International and NVIDIA, we're enabling scalable, factory-built autonomy designed to meet the real-world performance and safety expectations of fleets. We have to build for a future with thousands of self-driving trucks on the road and that requires not just cutting-edge AI-native autonomous driving technology, but relentless rigor in safety, reliability, and excellence in large-scale manufacturing," said David Liu, CEO and Co-founder at PlusAI.

"NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor delivers the compute performance, functional safety, and scalability required for production-ready autonomous trucks," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of

Automotive at NVIDIA. "By leveraging DRIVE AGX Thor, PlusAI's advanced autonomous driving software and International's proven vehicle platform can operate seamlessly together to enable robust perception, prediction, and planning for safe, efficient, and scalable commercial freight operations."

International autonomous trucks will be engineered from the factory floor up with lidar, radar and cameras for 360-degree awareness of the vehicle's surroundings and integrated with the SuperDrive™ autonomous driving system and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC). This combination of International's proven vehicle architecture, PlusAI's scalable autonomy software, and NVIDIA's high-performance compute platform provides the redundancy, sensor fusion, and high-speed AI inference needed for safe driverless operation in complex long-haul trucking environments.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus™ school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania AB, MAN Truck & Bus and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

*International Motors, LLC d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

ABOUT PLUSAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP's Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE International Motors, LLC