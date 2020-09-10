HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data compliance solution provider, discusses the outlook for new data protection legislation in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article first reviews the major legislative milestones of the past two years. The author then summarizes proposed federal data protection legislation. A state-by-state rundown of pending state data protection legislation follows.

"GDPR and CCPA set the precedent for data and privacy regulations," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Other countries and states are sure to follow with similar legislation."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "International and U.S. Data Protection Legislation Outlook."

"One of the broadest online privacy laws in the U.S., the CCPA regulates organizations nationwide that do business with California residents. In 2019, Nevada and Maine enacted consumer privacy protections similar to the CCPA."

Federal Data Protection Legislation

"Just days before the lockdowns began, Congress introduced the "Consumer Data Privacy and Security Act of 2020" (CDPSA). The CDPSA integrates themes from the CCPA and GDPR and corrects some of their shortcomings."

2020 State Data Protection Legislation

"In 2020, at least 30 states and Puerto Rico introduced bills. The proposed state legislation covers everything from the privacy of consumer data and data broker regulation to biometric data and other consumer privacy concerns."

Data Protection Experts

Organizations that seek to navigate the complicated landscape of data protection regulations turn to the information governance experts at Messaging Architects. With decades of data compliance experience, they guide IG policy formulation and implementation in a close partnership with internal teams.

