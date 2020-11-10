International Art Exhibit Moves to Online Format During Covid Crisis

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual ENDANGERED: Art4Apes Fine Art and Photography Exhibition, which focuses attention on the plight of endangered and threatened species/habitats, will offer a virtual experience for the 2020 event. The virtual exhibition will be available from November 1 through December 31, 2020. To view the winners and the show, visit https://www.art4apes.com/endangered-online

Karla Mann's painting of a snow leopard entitled "Cautious Descent" won first place in the art contest. Artists donate a portion of sales to the Center for Great Apes. The annual ENDANGERED: Art4Apes Fine Art and Photography Exhibition is typically held in Miami during Art Basel week. This 2020 exhibit will be online.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we moved the exhibition online to protect our artist, buyers, visitors and volunteers," stated Art4Apes founder and director Lindsey Matheson, "While we will miss the thrill of showcasing these incredible works of art during Miami Art Week, we feel the benefit of being online this year will allow even more people to view the pieces and support the program."

The online exhibition features the 2020 entries to the ENDANGERED Fine Art & Photography Contest. More than 400 works by almost 200 new and established artists from around the world will be available for viewing.

There is no charge to view the four virtual galleries.

Artists are generously donating at least 30% of the selling price of their work to help the Center for Great Apes, a Florida-based sanctuary for rescued orangutans and chimpanzees in need of lifetime care.

Artists interested in entering the 2021 contest can enter online at Art4Apes.com from 1st December 2020. Entries are accepted in three categories: Fine Art (including sculpture, jewelry and wearable art); Photography and Young Artists. Submissions should interpret "endangered," as it applies to animals, plants, nature or the environment. Artwork should either celebrate the beauty or illustrate threats facing endangered/threatened species or habitats. Proceeds from this contest and exhibition benefit the Center for Great Apes, an award-winning, Florida-based, 501(c)(3) registered sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees that was originally founded in Miami, Florida.

For more information about the ENDANGERED: Art4Apes Fine Art and Photography Contest and Exhibition, visit Art4Apes.com.

To view the exhibition, visit Art4Apes.com. A video overview of the ENDANGERED Online Exhibition can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xOWZnpXteOY .

About ENDANGERED: Art4Apes

The ENDANGERED: Art4Apes Fine Art and Photography Contest, was launched in 2013 to raise awareness of issues facing animals and the environment. The contest receives entries from all over the world. Entry fees and proceeds support the Center for Great Apes, a 501(c)3 registered non-profit sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees. For more information about the ENDANGERED: Art4Apes Fine Art & Photography Contest and Exhibition visit https://art4apes.com

About the Center for Great Apes

The Center for Great Apes is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees. The Center for Great Apes' mission is to provide a permanent sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees who have been rescued or retired from the entertainment industry, from research, or who are no longer wanted as pets. The Center provides care with dignity in a safe, healthy, and enriching environment for great apes in need of lifetime care. It is the only orangutan sanctuary in North America and one of the leading chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world. The Center receives no government funding and relies on memberships, donations, private grants and fundraising efforts to support this vital work. For more information please visit www.CenterForGreatApes.org

