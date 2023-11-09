International artists tour Lushan Mountain

News provided by

China.org.cn

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn: 

The enchanting Lushan Mountain in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi province, played host to the "Paint Lushan, See China: 2023 International Artists' Tour in Lushan" from Oct. 16-20, bringing together 36 talented artists from nearly 30 countries and regions around the world.

Continue Reading
Artists from China and abroad pose for a group photo at the gate of Xiufeng, Jiujiang, Jiangxi province
During their trip, the artists embarked on a captivating exploration of the region's cultural and natural wonders. They immersed themselves in the scenery of the Jiujiang section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park, Xianrendong (Immortal's Cave) nestled within Lushan Mountain, Jinxiu Valley, Guling town, the Lushan Botanical Garden, as well as Xiufeng.

With their keen artistic sense and skilled brushstrokes, these artists explored, documented and shared the profound beauty of China's awe-inspiring natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

The artists eagerly headed to the Jiujiang section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park soon after arriving in Jiujiang. Bathed in the warm fall sunshine, they strolled through the picturesque surroundings of the spot, marveling at its rich cultural history.

The event officially kicked off at Jiujiang Hotel on Oct. 17. The artists from both China and abroad then took the cable car up Lushan Mountain, heading to the first day's painting locations of Xianrendong and Jinxiu Valley.

Xianrendong, also known as Immortal's Cave, is a naturally formed cave that has become a cultural landmark of Chinese Taoism. Meanwhile, Jinxiu Valley boasts a collection of steep cliffs, peculiar rocks and perilous peaks, presenting a scenery akin to an exquisite painting. In the early fall, hues of red and yellow intermingle with the lush greenery, enriching the colors of Lushan Mountain.

"It has been a long time since I last painted outdoors, and I am particularly delighted to be invited to participate in this event with many other artists," said Ukrainian artist Yuliia Tveritina, expressing her appreciation for the natural landscape.

After ascending Lushan Mountain, the artists were immediately captivated by the diverse ecological beauty and rich cultural heritage. Atop the mountain lies a small town called Guling. The artists gathered in the town's central square on the morning of Oct. 18, immersing themselves in the slow-paced lifestyle of the local community.

This was the first visit to Lushan Mountain for David Adam Brubaker, a scholar and artist specializing in the study of Chinese culture. He stated that this trip has prompted everyone to contemplate the relationship between humans and nature, which is not only a highly important concept in Chinese culture but also crucial to the world at present.

The artists arrived at Hanpokou and the Lushan Botanical Garden on the afternoon of Oct. 18. Standing at Hanpokou, they could enjoy a distant view of Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in China and a must-visit spot bustling with visitors. Additionally, many artists chose to quietly sketch inside the greenhouse of the Lushan Botanical Garden, where over 600 species of rare flowers and plants are preserved.

The artists then traveled to Xiufeng, located at the southern foot of Lushan Mountain, where they not only encountered peaks and waterfalls but also various historical sites and cliffside stone carvings.

"For over 30 years, I have longed to visit Lushan Mountain, and finally, I have the opportunity to come here," said Czech artist Jiri Straka. "Throughout Chinese history, so many esteemed scholars and artists have visited the mountain, leaving behind paintings, poems and theories." Fascinated by Chinese ink painting since childhood, Straka has always admired the cultural and scenic wonders of China. He prefers to sit on the ground while painting, creating works on an enormous scale.

During the four-day tour, the artists from around the world were deeply impressed by Jiujiang and Lushan Mountain, while also forming deep friendships with each other. They expressed that being in the company of artists from different countries and regions allowed them to see how they approached art, nature and life, which greatly inspired their future artistic creations.

The finished works of art, which portray Lushan Mountain from diverse perspectives, will be exhibited at the Jiujiang Art Museum in February 2024.

