International Assets Advisory Holds 5th National Networking Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Assets Advisory, LLC (IAA) will host over 100 of its top advisors at their 5th annual national networking conference at the JW Marriott, Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL from Thursday, Oct. 18 thru Saturday, Oct. 20.

The theme for IAA's conference this year is "Bringing Wall Street to Main Street in a DIY World."

The gathering will commence with a welcoming cocktail reception Thursday night, followed by a 2-day roster of networking events, entertainment and special guests, including a keynote address from professional football Hall of Fame legend and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger "Captain Comeback" Staubach.

IAA's own President and CEO Ed Cofrancesco will kick things off at a Friday morning breakfast to rally all those in attendance, but he says the event itself is one both he and his own team eagerly anticipate every year.

"Obviously, we know what scores highest with our investors because that's our business," Cofrancesco said. "But this gathering isn't just about business. It gives all of them the opportunity to connect in a relaxed atmosphere. It's win-win for everyone."

"Also, five years? That's a watershed moment for us, and for anyone specializing in our line of work in this day and age," Cofrancesco added. "Getting the opportunity to host an annual event like this is both a pleasure and privilege for the folks in our bailiwick."

IAA's two-day conference will include presentations from financial investment institutions including GWG, MCI and Bluerock, panels focused on retirement, real estate and insurance as well as open forums, including a Compliance breakout session.

The conference will conclude Saturday evening with an afternoon IAA Golf Event sponsored by Nexpoint followed by a formal evening Banquet and Awards Dinner.

About International Assets Advisory, LLC

International Assets Advisory, LLC ("IAA"), founded in 1982, is a privately held Broker-Dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA for over 30 years. At IAA our vision is to excel as a relationship-driven, full service, independent financial services platform. As specialists in world financial markets, we enable investors to capitalize on a wide array of investment opportunities around the globe, including domestic and foreign stocks, bonds, mutual funds, options, insurance, annuities, and sophisticated retirement and estate planning services. The vision of our firm, since its very inception in the early 1980s, has been to take an investment approach that is not limited by frontiers. Opportunity abounds across the globe, not merely in our backyard. As a complementary approach, we also offer sophisticated retirement and estate planning services. Our objective in terms of our relationship with our clients is to provide a "holistic" methodology, one that does not look at investment portfolios or strategies in isolation. We seek to understand how our clients live in order to provide recommendations that make sense, not merely in the more limited terms of their financial lives, but more importantly in the wider context of their family, occupation, goals and dreams. IAA is headquartered out of Orlando, FL, but has independent advisors and branch offices throughout the United States. Further information is available at www.iaac.com.

