International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters Call to Action

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters (IABPFF) unite with other organizations and communities across the country protesting injustices and the racism that has affected every aspect of our lives as African Americans. We are aware of the increasing complexities of these problems and those of our Brothers and Sisters of color globally. We are angry, saddened, hurt and confused by the assumption of guilt, inconsistent standards, implicit bias and toxic culture that is ingrained in the fabric of our country. We as an organization will not stop advocating for change until systemic racism and racial disparities in our communities across the country and within the fire service is addressed.

THIS IS A CALL TO ACTION!

The International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters support the peaceful protest of racial injustice caused by those who are tasked to protect us across the country. The Executive Board authorizes members of the IABPFF to peacefully protest under the banner of the International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters.

"The current justice system focuses on punishment and not restorative practices. For that reason, we will protest until the unfair and racist treatment of our Brothers and Sisters of color cease."

For more information about the IABPFF please visit iabpf.org

Media Contact:

Deyhana Thompson

[email protected]

810-874-5874

SOURCE International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters (IABPFF)

Related Links

http://www.iabpf.org

