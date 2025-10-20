International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Announces Leadership Transition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers proudly announces the upcoming retirement of General President Eric Dean, effective December 31, 2025. Dean's retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career spanning more than four decades of dedicated service to the union and the men and women who build the backbone of North America.

The Iron Workers' General Executive Council has unanimously elected General Secretary Kevin Bryenton as the next General President of our great organization, effective January 1, 2026. This decision reflects the Council's confidence in Bryenton's leadership and vision for the future of the union.

"Eric Dean has been a tireless advocate for ironworkers and working families everywhere," said Bryenton. "His leadership has strengthened our union, advanced opportunities for our members, and raised the standard of safety, skill, and solidarity in our trade. I am proud to continue the pathway to a better tomorrow".

Under Dean's leadership, the Iron Workers experienced growth in membership, strengthened pension and health funds, expanded its influence on Capitol Hill and in state legislatures across the U.S. and Canada. Dean will continue to serve as General President until the end of 2025, ensuring a smooth transition.

"Serving as General President of this great union has been the honor of my life," said Dean. "Ironworkers built this country's bridges, skylines, and landmarks and they deserve strong representation, good wages, safe workplaces, and a secure future. I'm proud of all we've accomplished together and confident the union will continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Bryenton, who has served as General Secretary since 2024, brings extensive experience and commitment to the role. Beginning his career as an ironworker in Toronto in 1987, where he graduated as outstanding apprentice for his year. Brother Bryenton rose through the ranks and has been instrumental in advancing apprenticeship programs, strengthening labor-management partnerships, and advocating for worker safety and benefits. Brother Bryenton's leadership is recognized for fostering solidarity and driving positive change within the industry. The Iron Workers Union is confident that Bryenton will continue advancing our organization, while staying true to our principles and looking out for all our members.

The Iron Workers General Executive Council will continue to work closely with Bryenton and Dean to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union