International Association of Fire Fighters Launches Thousands of Fill the Boot Fundraisers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

More than 300,000 IAFF members and their affiliates across the country to launch MDA Fill the Boot events to raise lifesaving funds for scientific and clinical research and care for MDA families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) today kicks off more than 2,000 Fill the Boot fundraising events for 2022 on National Boot Day.

International Association of Fire Fighters Launches 2022 Fill the Boot Fundraisers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Photo L to R: Frank Lima, General Secretary Treasurer. International Association of Fire Fighters; Donald S. Wood, President & CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Association; Edward Kelly, General President, International Association of Fire Fighters. IAFF & MDA Fill the Boot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association)

These events support research, care, and advocacy for more than 300,000 families nationwide living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Online donations will continue, even as fire fighters once again take to the streets in communities across the country with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to support the mission. Online donations may be made at https://bit.ly/MDA_FTB22.

The partnership between MDA and IAFF spans 68 years, beginning in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, fire fighters nationwide have raised $679 million over nearly seven decades. In the past seven years, these funds have led in part to 15 new FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases and access to treatments and care from day one through newborn screening in many states across the country for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Pompe disease.

"Traditions are at the heart of the fire service, and MDA's 'Fill the Boot,' which the IAFF began in Boston over 60 years ago, is very dear and personal to me. With gratitude for the trust of the MDA family, the IAFF is taking to the streets throughout the United States and Canada to 'Fill the Boot' once again. The pandemic has taken its toll on MDA fundraising, and we need to double our efforts," says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. "The kids need us, and MDA is ringing the bell."

"Our partners at IAFF have been a vital part of the MDA family in communities across America for decades. We are forever grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program," says Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. "Thanks to fire fighters filling the boot for decades, the pipeline of promise is growing and creating hope a longer, more independent life for the millions of people and their families who are at the heart of MDA's mission."

The campaign will be shared on social media channels using #FillTheBoot. Follow MDA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Follow the IAFF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters represents more than 326,000 professional fire fighters and paramedics who protect 85% of the nation's population. More than 3,500 affiliates and their members protect communities in every state in the United States and in Canada.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association