International Association of Top Professionals Awards FCA US Executive with Business Leader of the Year Award for 2018

With over three decades of professional experience in the logistics and manufacturing industry, Yau-Patterson has established herself as an accomplished professional and expert in the field. Starting as a Lead Logistics Analyst, she worked her way up, assuming positions with increasing responsibility for prestigious companies that included Ryder Logistics, TNT Logistics, Exel Logistics and General Motors, before joining DaimlerChrysler (now FCA US) in 2002.

In her current position with FCA US, Yau-Patterson is responsible for leading and coaching plant managers and the leadership teams at the assembly, engine and stamping plants in the implementation of World Class Manufacturing (WCM), a methodology that focuses on eliminating waste, increasing productivity, and improving quality and safety in a systematic and organized way. She is responsible for the development and engagement of people in the application of the WCM technical methods and tools to achieve operational excellence. WCM has been credited as one of the key strategies in the continued success of FCA US. Yau-Patterson is also a certified Global WCM Auditor who performs audits at facilities around the world.

During the span of her career, Yau-Patterson's responsibilities have encompassed overseeing Lean Manufacturing; Lean Production Methodology and Tools, Supply Chain Management; Logistics Management; Strategy Development; Purchasing; Material Handling & Packaging Solutions; Logistics Engineering and Industrial Engineering.

Yau-Patterson earned both her Bachelor of Science in Systems Analysis and Master of Science in Operations Research from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

For more information on Yau-Patterson, please visit www.maylengyaupatterson.com

