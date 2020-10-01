International Association of Women Celebrates Women's Small Business Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a special report on women-owned small businesses by the US Chamber of Commerce, women-owned small businesses have been more heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are less likely to anticipate a strong recovery in the year ahead.

International Association of Women

The International Association of Women (IAW) plans to celebrate and support female small business owners during an upcoming eChapter event on Oct. 7. The eChapter platform is a virtual networking opportunity for IAW members that brings together a panel of experts who are able to interact live with IAW members while providing resources and advice. In addition, members are able to network with each other through the live chat and our exclusive networking lists.

During the October eChapter event (hosted on Zoom), IAW will unveil multiple updates to their small business owner toolkit, including checklists, e-books, webinar recordings, and discounts. These essential toolkit elements help business owners navigate a variety of challenges and improve the likelihood of success for their businesses.

Michelle Burke, the founder of bossibly and host of IAW eChapter, says "the eChapter platform provides an incredible opportunity for women to strengthen their networks and to connect with resources and support that will help push them towards success. Every month we see incredible connections made during this program and I'm excited to celebrate small business owners during the month of October!"

IAW will welcome two incredible panelists for the October eChapter session:

Lynn Howard is known for her straightforward, no-nonsense approach to life, business, and everything in between. A serial entrepreneur, business coach/consultant, trainer, and former COO, Lynn brings diversity, solution focus, endless possibilities, and laser focus to her work and through her clients.

The Oct. 7 event will also feature a giveaway of four personalized coaching sessions in the areas of sales, marketing, operations, and financial management.

To help celebrate and support women during the month of October, IAW is offering the monthly initiator membership for only $10 for the first month (subsequently $30 per month). This membership provides access to virtual events, networking opportunities, online learning programs, member-only discounts, and more! Learn more about upcoming virtual programs, local chapters, and member benefits here.

The IAW is a global in-person and online professional networking organization that provides women the forum, professional development, and services they need to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

