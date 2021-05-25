International Association of Women Shares 3 Tips for Standing Out at Virtual Networking Events

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past year, we have all navigated a number of changes in the way we work, do business, learn, and live. Many of these changes have presented challenges that make it more difficult to accomplish goals. On the flip side, we have seen improvements with work flexibility, online communication, and the ability to connect from anywhere.

Megan Bozzuto is president of the International Association of Women and supported the transition of local in-person networking meetings to virtual platforms last year. As the world begins to reemerge and think about returning to in-person events, it's becoming apparent that some virtual networking trends will remain.

If you want to maximize your opportunities to connect at virtual networking events, utilize these three tips:

Update your profile and contact information on the networking platform. A photo will help you stand out, a clear bio will compel people to connect with you, and contact information will help keep the conversation going beyond the first introduction. Be prepared. Introducing yourself in a virtual setting is going to be different from introducing yourself in person. Your elevator pitch remains important, but must be tailored to be delivered virtually if given the opportunity. If you have an opportunity to introduce yourself live (on video/audio), keep it brief and targeted to the audience. If introductions are limited to the chat area, draft something that will show people why they want to continue connecting with you. Add value. Most virtual platforms make space for interactive chat with other event attendees. You can stand out in this space by contributing to the conversation. Do this by highlighting key quotes shared by the speakers, providing your thoughts on what the speakers are discussing, and sharing resources or insights that help address questions. Don't overwhelm the audience with too much of your own opinion or resources; be mindful of how much you contribute to the chat.

Professional networking remains as important as ever. Be mindful of how you are showing up virtually and continue nurturing your connections, contributing to the conversation, and tapping into the resources that your network provides.

The International Association of Women hosts virtual networking events every month across a variety of topics and locations. IAW is a membership organization that offers women opportunities to connect, broaden their skills, and expand their influence. To learn more about networking opportunities, visit iawomen.com.

About The International Association of Women (IAW)

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

