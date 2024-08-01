International Award-winning "The Last Keeper" Film Explores Brutal Truth of Scotland's Current Land Conflict

The Last Keeper - a film in the acclaimed Killing the Shepherd series by Tom Opre - available now for streaming through August 30 after a sold out film tour in the U.K.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shepherds of Wildlife Society is proud to announce the release of its latest documentary, The Last Keeper. This film is the second in the acclaimed Killing the Shepherd series by award-winning director Tom Opre. It delves into the heart of the Scottish Highlands, exploring contemporary wildlife management issues and the struggle of rural communities.

The film started its international premiere in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 24, 2024, kicking off a 12-stop tour across the U.K. welcoming more than 1,000 people to sold-out theaters.

"The reception in the U.K. has been incredible," commented Tom Opre, founder of the Shepherds of Wildlife Society. "We recognize this story's impact on the local political scene and appreciate the opportunity to highlight this story and inspire discussions across the countryside."



The Last Keeper illuminates the plight of gamekeepers, ghillies, and stalkers who see their traditional role as stewards of the land threatened. The film follows their fight to ensure healthy ecosystems while preserving their cultural heritage and right to a livelihood.

In June, Opre joined the Scottish Parliament for a preview of the film and to discuss the issues of the rural Scottish communities on which the film focuses. "We aim to highlight the rights of these rural communities in connecting with the local natural resources, and to screen the film with this prestigious audience was quite an honor," commented Opre.

Selected for Multiple Film Festivals

The Last Keeper is having an impact on the film festival scene as well as it has been selected and awarded by numerous international film festivals, including the following:

Wildlife Vaasa Festival-International Nature Film Festival ( Finland ); Finalist

( ); Finalist Freedom International Film Festival ( USA ); Semi-Finalist

( ); Semi-Finalist Dubai Film Festival (UAE); Semi-Finalist

(UAE); Semi-Finalist Nature Without Borders International Film Festival ( USA ); Outstanding Excellence - Environmental

( ); Outstanding Excellence - Environmental EuropeNow Film Festival (UK); Semi-Finalist

(UK); Semi-Finalist Toronto Lift-Off Film Festival ( Canada ); Official Selection

( ); Official Selection Depth of Field International Film Festival ( USA ); Outstanding Excellence for cinematography, original score, SFX: Visual

( ); Outstanding Excellence for cinematography, original score, SFX: Visual Indie Vegas Film Festival Feature Film ( USA ); Award Winner - Best Editing

( ); Award Winner - Best Editing WorldFest - Houston International Film Festival ( USA ); Golden Remi Award: Documentary Feature

( ); Award: Documentary Feature Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival ( USA ); Official Selection

( ); Official Selection Nyack International Film Festival ( USA ); Official Selection

( ); Official Selection Paris World Cinema Festival ( France ); Best Feature Documentary Award Winner

( ); Best Feature Documentary Award Winner The Impact DOCS Awards ( USA ); Award Winner of Merit and Special Mention

( ); Award Winner of Merit and Special Mention Cannes World Film Festival ( France ); Award Winner - Best Educational Film

( ); Award Winner - Best Educational Film Terres Travel Film Festival ( Spain ); Official Selection

( ); Official Selection Ferrara Film Festival ( Italy ); Official Selection

With the warm reception from film festivals and in the U.K., Shepherds of Wildlife Society is now hosting a digital cinema event in the United States. Tickets are now available for the digital cinema event. The digital film event will continue through August 30, 2024. Purchase your ticket today to explore the brutal truth of the land conflict in Scotland.

To learn more about The Last Keeper and the Shepherds of Wildlife Society, visit https://www.shepherdsofwildlife.org/the-last-keeper .

About Shepherds of Wildlife Society



The Shepherds of Wildlife Society is a 501(c)3 educational organization with a mission to reconnect modern society with nature through storytelling. We use media and educational materials designed to reconnect society with nature and to bring to life abstract concepts pertaining to wildlife and wildlife habitats for generations to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom Opre, Founder of The Shepherds of Wildlife Society (501.c.3)

Executive Producer - Firesteel Films, Inc.

[email protected]

