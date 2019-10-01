International Awards Associates Announces 2020 Muse Hotel Awards

"We seek creativity on the cutting edge of world class and luxury hotel excellence," Kenjo Ong, CEO for IAA, said. "We want to reward individual and team achievements that envision the dreams of international travelers, and the talent to make them come true. Their dedication is the foundation of a thriving leisure industry, and deserves international recognition."

"IAA sponsors the internationally established Muse Creative Awards, Muse Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, and GlobalTrend Awards," he continued. "Rolling out the Muse Hotel Awards is part of our strategy – to keep reaching into new and exciting areas. That is the Muse mission."

Muse Hotel Awards is open to all luxury hotel properties, regardless of size. Entries in all categories compete for an iconic, custom-designed 2020 Muse trophy. Each statuette stands proudly, and is set with stars on field of azure blue. Level of win is signified by Regal or Royal Muse stars in platinum or gold, respectively. Winners are selected through blind judging by an international panel of industry professionals.

"Every category of world class, luxury hotel and guest service are represented," he said. "We are raising the visibility of large and small properties - whose breathtaking locales are matched only by inspired, personalized services. These hotels truly are dreams come to life."

Hotels may self-nominate, or be nominated by guests or industry peers – in a single category, or multiple categories. A nominal entry fee is required, and is used to produce, administer and judge the competition.

"We're searching for the very best that the luxury hotel industry offers," Ong said. "Their vision is inspirational to us all, true stars that light a path to relaxation and delight."

Entries will be accepted beginning on October 1, 2019. Deadline for entry in the Muse Hotel Awards competition is Jun 30, 2020.

For competition rules, and details on how to submit an entry, go to the Muse Hotel Awards website: https://musehotelawards.com

