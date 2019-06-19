International Bancard Announced as the Official Credit Card Processor of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Bancard, an industry-leading payment acceptance solutions provider headquartered in Detroit, has been named the Official Credit Card Processor of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. International Bancard specializes in helping businesses accept credit and debit cards securely throughout the United States.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the first PGA TOUR event to ever be held within the city of Detroit and is scheduled for June 25-30 at the Detroit Golf Club. International Bancard will provide all payment points at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as payment processing for ticket and merchandise sales.

"It is an honor to be the Official Credit Card Processor of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and to be a part of such a historic event for the city of Detroit," said International Bancard's founder and CEO, David Iafrate. "Given how passionate International Bancard is about the city, this partnership is a hole in one. Rocket Mortgage Classic attendees can use their preferred payment methods, including credit and debit cards, at the event reliably and securely."

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, International Bancard will streamline the point of credit card acceptance including adding additional payment acceptance points to reduce wait times.

"We are proud to have partnered with International Bancard as our Official Credit Card Processor," said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "Creating a positive fan experience is very important to us, and a big part of that is ensuring that our patrons move quickly through concessions and merchandise areas so they can get back to watching great golf and enjoying everything the event has to offer. This partnership will help us achieve that goal."

About International Bancard

Whether our clients serve 50 customers a week or 100,000 fans every night, International Bancard helps businesses grow by providing payment acceptance solutions, including credit and debit card processing, ACH, and gift cards. As a nationally recognized industry leader, businesses rely on our market insight, data security knowledge, and client care to deliver exceptional service to more customers in more locations.

To learn more about International Bancard visit www.InternationalBancard.com.

About the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will make history in 2019 as the first PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit. Scheduled for June 25-30 at the historic Detroit Golf Club, the tournament will feature 156 of the world's top players competing for a $7.3 million purse over four days and 72 holes. Embodying the spirit of Detroit, the week-long event will also feature great entertainment, cuisine and social activities on and off the course. The Rocket Giving Fund is the primary charitable beneficiary of the tournament and will support many local charities. More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RocketClassic).

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. In late 2015 Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Today, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past nine consecutive years, 2010 – 2018, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past five consecutive years, 2014 – 2018.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

