INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE), is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have voted at the Company's special meeting held today, March 10, 2023, and have approved by ordinary resolution, the re-approval of the private placement of up to 17,250,000 units of the Company at a price per unit of CAD$0.58 to EVL Holdings LLC ("EVL"), and Sorcia Minerals LLC ("Sorcia") (the "2021 Private Placement"), as had been previously approved at the Company's special meeting held on April 19, 2021.

With the approval of the 2021 Private Placement, Shareholder's further re-affirmed the pre-emptive rights granted to each of EVL and Sorcia under the terms of the 2021 Private Placement, which permitted them to acquire such securities of the Company as to maintain their equity ownership in the Company prior to the issuance of any securities for a period of two years.

In light of the foregoing and pending confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company will finalize the issuance of 8,625,000 units to each of EVL and Sorcia at a deemed price of CAD$0.58 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price per common share of CAD$0.58 (the "Issuance").

