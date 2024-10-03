INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES TSXV LISTING AND CSE DELISTING

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT), is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") are expected to commence trading on the TSXV effective market open on Monday, October 7, 2024.

In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The Company's trading symbol "IBAT" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE delisting and the TSXV listing.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on the development of environmentally responsible methods of extracting lithium compounds from brine. IBAT has developed a patented modular direct lithium extraction plant ("MDLE Plant") which allows for rapid deployment to a resource holder's production site. IBAT is working with resource holders of oilfield brines, brine aquifers, and industrial customers with brine by-products. IBAT believes the modular design of its MDLE Plant provides significant initial costs savings to customers and the proprietary direct lithium extraction technology lowers operating costs by selectively extracting lithium from the brine while efficiently removing contaminants.

