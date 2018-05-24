International Beauty Industry Announces Revolutionary New Hair and Makeup Competition

Created by people who passionately believe you don't have to work with celebrities or have millions of followers to create award-winning work, the IBI Award is focused purely on the talent of global beauty artisans.

A representative for the IBI has said "To us, it's always been about people. Our focus is the artistry and design these professionals execute during their day at the office and their dedication to perfecting the craft."

International Beauty Industry Award candidates are judged solely on their work. IBI's independent judging council does not see any identifying information such as names, clientele, following, sponsorships, professional backgrounds or countries of origin.

Submissions, judging and announcements all happen on IBI's new innovative online platform. Making the IBI Award the most globally accessible award of its kind.

INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY INDUSTRY (IBI) AWARD winners win the luxurious, hand-crafted, and personalized IBI Award Statuette. The IBI Award Statuette was thoughtfully and painstakingly designed by the same people who make legendary awards like the Golden Globes, Emmys®, MTV awards, and People's Choice Awards.

Winners will be announced in September 2018. Follow along with the IBI Awards quest to celebrate the global beauty industry on Instagram @IBI_BEAUTYAWARDS and https://beautyawards.com

