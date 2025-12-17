International Bestseller God, The Science, The Evidence Offers a Science-Forward Case for Belief During the Holiday Season

God, The Science, The Evidence by Michel-Yves Bolloré and Olivier Bonnassies has sold more than 400,000 copies worldwide and has drawn attention across faith and culture press for its wide-ranging synthesis of scientific, philosophical, moral, and historical arguments about God's existence. The book assembles commentary and research drawn from hundreds of scientists and scholars, including 63 Nobel Prize winners, and presents what the authors describe as a "180-degree panorama" of the evidence.

"The holidays are a time when people allow themselves to ask the biggest questions," said co-author Olivier Bonnassies. "Not just What do I believe? but What is reasonable to believe? Our book is for those who want faith that can stand confidently alongside reason."

Faith and Reason, Reconciled

For much of the 20th century, mainstream culture often treated scientific progress as incompatible with belief in God. Bolloré and Bonnassies argue that this familiar conflict narrative has been challenged by modern developments in cosmology, physics, and biology—including the Big Bang, the fine-tuning debate, and the information-rich complexity of DNA.

"Many people live with an unresolved tension between what they were taught about science and what they feel drawn to spiritually," said co-author Michel-Yves Bolloré. "One of the great reliefs readers report is discovering that this conflict is not inevitable—and may no longer be justified."

A Book for Believers, Skeptics, and Curious Readers

Arriving at the intersection of year-end reflection, the Christmas season, and the transition from 2025 to 2026, God, The Science, The Evidence speaks directly to a culture marked by uncertainty—about the future, about truth, and about what ultimately matters.

Written for general audiences and organized so chapters can be read independently, God, The Science, The Evidence is a giftable, discussion-worthy title for readers who want an accessible but heavily documented argument—whether they approach the subject as committed believers, thoughtful skeptics, or seekers open to following evidence and reasoning wherever it leads.

As The Sunday Times observed: "Science… has come full circle and forcefully put the question of the existence of a creator God back on the table."

God, The Science, The Evidence (published by Palomar Editions and distributed worldwide by Abrams Books) is now available wherever books are sold. Paperback $28.00, ISBN: 9789998782402

