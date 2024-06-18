International bestseller The Three-Body Problem turned into graphic novel by award-winning Chinese illustrator

BEIJING, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yilin Press, an imprint of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc, one of the largest publishing groups in China, announced the deal to publish the first graphic novel edition of The Three-Body Problem series by Liu Cixin at the Beijing International Book Fair on 21 June.

This is the first graphic novel adaptation of the bestselling Chinese sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem, co-created by The Three-Body Universe, the copyright owner of The Three-Body Problem IP, and illustrator Wu Qingsong, winner of the "Golden Dragon Award" for Chinese graphic novels.

The graphic novel edition will build on the standout international success of The Three-Body Problem series by Liu Cixin. By the start of 2023 The Three-Body Problem series had worldwide sales of 30 million units, which have surged further since the Tencent and Netflix TV adaption.

Yuan Nan, Vice President of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc said,

"Phoenix Publishing is proud to publish the first graphic novel edition of The Three-Body Problem. Artist Wu Qingsong's illustration style combines traditional Chinese painting aesthetics with contemporary culture to present the magnificent world of The Three Body Problem. The innovative storytelling in the format of Chinese graphic novels will inspire global audiences and we are expecting phenomenal interest in rights across the world."

Wu Qingsong, Illustrator of the graphic novel edition of The Three-Body Problem said,

"Being able to create the graphic novel of The Three-Body Problem is a wish and also a huge challenge. There are risks in adapting a masterpiece and I'm willing to take this risk. There are different images in the minds of different readers. I just happen to be a reader who is able to draw. What I have to do is to present The Three-Body Problem in my mind to the best of my ability and decode the pictures in the reader's head. The picture can actually be like this! That is the greatest affirmation for me!"

Yilin Press owns the Chinese and worldwide rights to the graphic novel edition of The Three-Body Problem trilogy. The first book will be published in December 2024 with the second and third book following in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

