International Bestselling Author Piero Rivolta Releases "Homo Too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma" in Time for the Holiday Season

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Chapter Publisher today announced the release of international bestselling author Piero Rivolta's newest book "Homo Too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma." The book is available December 9, 2019.

Rivolta shares his book's character's thoughts addressing real world concerns with a deep philosophical perspective. Homo sapiens (Latin for "wise man") refers to the species to which all modern human beings belong. His insertion of "Too," suggests that people are often too smart for their own good.

With humor, irony, and passion, and armed with his motto that "curiosity is the daughter of intelligence," Rivolta covers a wide range of human concerns, including sexuality, ethnic differences, media, politics, bureaucracy, money, creativity, imagination and consciousness.

In tackling big and little questions, including what our ultimate purpose might be, Rivolta always seeks simplicity, beauty, and serenity. His words challenge, provoke, yet also reassure, affirming what is most laudable about humanity.

A modern-day renaissance man, Rivolta insists that "today, too many people don't see too far away from their nose. Money has become too important. We need a poetic sense of life, following our intuition, nurturing our curiosity and engaging in the world around us. Let the mind wander and become absorbed in a vibrant, creative process, leading to discoveries that can influence your future or even humanity."

Homo Too Sapiens is available on Amazon https://amzn.to/2PfraTk.

Piero Rivolta's writings and books have reached readers world-wide and are available in English and some in Italian.

About Piero Rivolta:

Piero Rivolta is an award-winning poet and novelist devoted to exploring the depth and breadth of life. Possessed of an insatiable curiosity, a love of beauty, and a talent for creating, Piero has applied his sensibilities to not only being the author of ten books, but also to being a designer, developer, manufacturer, homebuilder, yacht builder and philanthropist. Iso Rivolta automobiles have inspired countless love affairs—with the cars, the driving, and fans across the globe.

