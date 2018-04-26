International Biophysics is Awarded New Patents for the AffloVest® HFCWO Airway Clearance Vest

The patents, one for KIT FOR CLEARING A BIOLOGICAL AIRWAY INCLUDING A SELF-CONTAINED PORTABLE POSITIONABLE OSCILLATING MOTOR ARRAY (9,895,287), and the second for SELF-CONTAINED PORTABLE POSITIONABLE OSCILLATING MOTOR ARRAY SYSTEM (9,907,725) were issued February 20th and March 6th, 2018, respectively.

International Biophysics founder and Chief Executive Officer, H. David Shockley said, "The issue of these two patents reaffirms our leadership in the introduction of innovative, effective treatment therapies. We pioneered mechanical oscillation airway clearance therapy for patients with severe respiratory diseases such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular diseases, and other respiratory conditions."

The AffloVest is battery operated and uses Direct Dynamic Oscillation™ technology that closely mimics hand Chest Physical Therapy (CPT), which is considered the gold standard in mobilizing and clearing lung secretions. The technology allows for full freedom of mobility during patient treatment. The AffloVest features eight built-in oscillating modules that are anatomically positioned to target the lobes of the lung.

Added Mr. Shockley, "We believe that our mechanical oscillation technology offers patients a more modern and patient friendly airway clearance therapy than the older style air bladder technology. We anticipate several more patents on our technology in the coming months."

About International Biophysics Corporation

The company has a solid 25-year history of developing and launching innovative and disruptive technologies that offer improved treatment therapies, with the goal of better patient outcomes. Centered on a precision ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered quality-controlled manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, International Biophysics continues to research and develop solutions for physicians and patients.

