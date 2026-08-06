International Buyers Purchased $4 Billion in Texas Homes

The number of purchases rose even as dollar volume and median price declined

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International buyers bought about 7,780 Texas homes from April 2025 to March 2026, up from 7,500 the year before, according to the 2026 Texas International Residential Transactions Report released by Texas Realtors. Those buyers purchased $4 billion in residential property, down from $4.8 billion in the prior reporting period.

2026 Texas International Residential Transactions Report

More homes purchased but a lower overall dollar volume reflects a lower median price. International buyers accounted for 2.3% of all Texas residential transactions, the same share as a year ago, and 3.5% of the state's total dollar volume.

Median price declined but stayed above the statewide figure

The $375,000 median price of homes purchased by international buyers was down about 11% from $420,800 a year earlier. Even so, it remained $41,400 higher than the $333,600 median price for all Texas homes sold during the same period.

Texas had the third highest international buying activity among states

Texas was the destination for 12% of all international home purchasers in the U.S., behind Florida (20%) and California (19%). The Lone Star State was the most popular destination for buyers from Mexico (tied with California at 29% of total U.S. purchases from Mexican buyers), and was the second most popular state for buyers from India (17% of all Indian buyers) and China (10% of all Chinese buyers).

Mexico remains the top country of origin

Thirty-five percent of all international buyers of Texas homes came from Mexico, up from 30% a year ago, followed by India (14%), China (9%), Nigeria (5%), and the United Kingdom (5%). India moved up to the second spot, while Canada fell out of the top five.

Most buyers were residents purchasing a home to live in

Sixty-two percent of international buyers were residents living in the U.S. on visas or as recent immigrants. Thirty-eight percent paid all cash, and 57% purchased a primary residence. Detached single-family homes were the most common purchase at 83%, and 58% of buyers chose a home in a suburban area.

Hurdles for those who did not buy include cost, selection, and immigration laws

Among clients who did not ultimately buy, the reasons most often cited were an inability to find a suitable property, the cost of property, and immigration laws, each at 27%. Last year's top reasons an international client didn't purchase were finding a suitable property (28%), cost (23%), and inability to obtain financing (19%).

Realtors can help buyers from around the world

"The relative affordability in Texas is one reason for high international interest, but our strong economy and quality of life are also persuasive recruiting tools on the world stage," said Texas Realtors 2026 Chairman Jennifer Wauhob. "Texas remains one of the most sought-after destinations in the country, and a Texas Realtor is the professional who can guide an international client through any type of transaction."

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

About the Texas International Residential Transactions Report

The Texas REALTORS® International Residential Transactions Report is designed to gather information about international residential real estate transactions of Texas REALTORS® members during a one-year period that ends in March each year. Survey research was provided by the National Association of REALTORS® Research Group.

CONTACT

David Gibbs

Hahn Agency

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SOURCE Texas Realtors