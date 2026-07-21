Texas Home Prices Remained Steady Overall in Q2 2026

Closed sales increased in 23 of 26 metros, according to a Texas Realtors report

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The statewide median home sales price of $340,000 in the second quarter remained unchanged from last year, but individual markets varied, according to the 2026 Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors. Prices rose in 14 metros and declined in 11, with one market unchanged. The four largest metros each had decreases of less than 1.5%. Meanwhile, most smaller markets recorded increases. The largest were in Texarkana (16.6%) and Abilene (13.6%). All but five markets had changes of less than 5%.

2026 Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report

"A flat statewide number might sound like nothing happened, but that's not what our members are seeing on the ground," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Prices climbed sharply in a few markets and eased slightly in our biggest metros. The real story is always local, and that's exactly where your Texas Realtor can help."

The number of home sales rose 4.5% statewide

Closed sales rose to 99,688 in the second quarter, with the largest percentage increases in Eagle Pass (22.9%), Odessa (16.2%), and Tyler (15.6%). The only metros with fewer sales were Corpus Christi (-5.9%), College Station-Bryan (-5.4%), and Beaumont-Port Arthur (-0.8%).

Homes took a few days longer to sell in most markets

On average, Texas homes stayed on the market for 65 days, 3 days longer than during the same period last year. Days on market increased in 21 metros, decreased in 2, and stayed the same in 3.

Months of inventory decreased slightly

Statewide, months of inventory dipped from 5.6 to 5.4 months compared to Q2 last year. Months of inventory measures how long it would take to sell the homes currently on the market at the current pace of sales. Four to five months of inventory generally indicates a balance between supply and demand, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center.

Active listings down in half of markets

After several years of substantial growth in the number of homes available for sale, the statewide average of active listings was nearly unchanged with only a 0.2% rise over the same period last year. Markets were almost evenly divided, though, with 13 metros declining, 12 increasing, and one unchanged.

"We've seen huge leaps in active listings since 2022, so a nearly flat statewide average is significant. Homes don't sell by the statewide average, though," Wauhob said. "Every sale is one family, one home. And your Texas Realtor is the best resource to evaluate what's happening in your area, listen to what's important to you, and help you build the life you're dreaming about."

About the Texas Quarterly Housing Report

Data for the Texas Quarterly Housing Report is provided by the Data Relevance Project, a partnership among local REALTOR® associations and their MLSs, and Texas REALTORS®, with analysis by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report provides quarterly real estate sales data for Texas and 26 metropolitan statistical areas in the state. Note that external factors such as MSA boundaries being redrawn by the U.S. Office of Budget and Management may affect comparisons to previous reports.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

CONTACT

David Gibbs

Hahn Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Realtors