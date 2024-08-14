International Carrier Selection for Enhanced Delivery Experience: Asendia Releases Newest Podcast Episode

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leading provider of international shipping and mailing solutions, is excited to announce the release of "Strategies to Enhance the Global and Canadian Delivery Experience", the newest episode of its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA."

Released on August 14th, co-hosts John and Nick discuss the importance of selecting the right international carrier and how that choice plays a pivotal role in enhancing the delivery experience, thereby boosting customer satisfaction. The pair break down the key factors when choosing a carrier for your brand, marketplace, or third-party logistics (3PL) company: transparency, visibility, ease of returns, shipping metrics, plus DDU & DDP shipping options.

Asendia USA's podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", offers practical guidance and industry expertise, empowering businesses in the global e-commerce marketplace. Co-hosts John Walsh (Vice President of Sales, Asendia USA) and Nick Agnetti (Enterprise Sales Executive, Asendia USA), along with exciting occasional guests, offer valuable insights and pivotal information that can help transform your e-commerce business.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" through major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube, as well as through our direct streaming site – outsidethebox.asendiausa.com.

