International Celebrities Exude Glamour On The Red Carpet By Selecting Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Throughout The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Platinum is the ideal setting for important diamonds and colored gemstones due to its naturally white hue that truly enhances the brilliance of each stone.

Below are highlights of statement platinum jewelry designs worn throughout the Film Festival:

American Model Bella Hadid in Platinum by Bvlgari at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th)

High Jewelry Serpenti bracelet, set in platinum

American Musician Selena Gomez in Platinum by Bvlgari at the Opening Ceremony for the Screening of Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die (May 14th)

High Jewelry Cinemagia necklace with rose cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds (over 88-carats total), set in platinum

High Jewelry Cinemagia ring with 1 round brilliant cut diamond, step cut diamonds, and pavé-set diamonds (over 7-carats total), set in platinum

Indian Actress Deepika Padukone in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th)

Three row hoop earrings with white diamonds, set in platinum

Wrap around cuff with white diamonds, set in platinum

Link bracelet with white diamonds, set in platinum

Mesh bracelets with white diamonds, set in platinum

Indian Actress Sonam Kapoor in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (May 21 st)

Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring cushion shaped emeralds and diamonds (14.9-carats), set in platinum

Chinese Actress Liu Tao in Platinum by Chopard at the Chopard Love Party (May 17th)

Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring ashoka-cut diamonds (21.21-carats) and round-shaped diamonds (3.68-carats), set in platinum

Czech Model Petra Nemcova in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of La Belle Epoque (May 20th)

Necklace from the Red Carpet Collection featuring diamonds (58.5-carats) and emeralds (52.123-carats), set in platinum

American Actress Chloë Sevigny in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala After Party (May 23rd)

Necklace from the Haute Joaillerie Collection with heart shaped diamonds (62.10-carats), set in platinum

British Model Brooklyn Beckham in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopard's Gentlemen's Evening (May 21 st)

L.U.C XPS 1860 Black Tie timepiece, set in platinum

Chinese Actor Zhu Yi Long in Platinum by Chopard to the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopard's Gentlemen's Evening (May 21 st)

L.U.C Flying T Twin Baguette timepiece with diamonds, set in platinum

German Actor Christoph Waltz in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala (May 23rd), and the Closing Ceremony (May 25th)

L.U.C. Flying T Twin Baguette watch with diamonds, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

