International Celebrities Select Platinum Jewelry Throughout 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Below are highlights of statement platinum jewelry designs worn throughout the Film Festival:

American Actress Julianne Moore at the Official Opening of the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival and the Premiere of Todos Lo Saben (May 8th)

Earrings with diamonds (24.89 carats), set in platinum

British Model Georgia May Jagger at the Official Opening of the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival and the Premiere of Todos Lo Saben (May 8th)

Bracelet with marquise-cut diamonds (93.20 carats), set in platinum

Bracelet with fancy-cut diamonds (30.61 carats), set in platinum

Swedish Model Robert Konjic at the Chopard Secret Party (May 11th)

L.U.C XPS 1860 Black Tie timepiece with a black dial, set in platinum

Brazilian Model Izabel Goulart at the Premiere of Le Grand Bain (May 13th)

Diamond earrings (24.89 carats), set in platinum

Czech Model Petra Nemcova at the amfAR Cannes Gala (May 17th)

Bracelet with marquise-cut diamonds (93.20 carats), set in platinum

Russian Ice Dancer Tatiana Navka at the amfAR Cannes Gala (May 17th)

Earrings with diamonds (32.65 carats), set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

