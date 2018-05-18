International Celebrities Select Platinum Jewelry Throughout 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International models and movie stars celebrated the latest cinematic achievements wearing spectacular platinum jewelry throughout the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival, which concludes on Saturday. Arguably the world's most glamorous red carpet, celebrities adorned their gowns and tuxedos with statement jewelry from legendary design house Chopard.
Platinum is the ideal setting for important diamonds and colored gemstones due to its naturally white hue that truly enhances the brilliance of each stone.
Below are highlights of statement platinum jewelry designs worn throughout the Film Festival:
American Actress Julianne Moore at the Official Opening of the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival and the Premiere of Todos Lo Saben (May 8th)
- Earrings with diamonds (24.89 carats), set in platinum
British Model Georgia May Jagger at the Official Opening of the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival and the Premiere of Todos Lo Saben (May 8th)
- Bracelet with marquise-cut diamonds (93.20 carats), set in platinum
- Bracelet with fancy-cut diamonds (30.61 carats), set in platinum
Swedish Model Robert Konjic at the Chopard Secret Party (May 11th)
- L.U.C XPS 1860 Black Tie timepiece with a black dial, set in platinum
Brazilian Model Izabel Goulart at the Premiere of Le Grand Bain (May 13th)
- Diamond earrings (24.89 carats), set in platinum
Czech Model Petra Nemcova at the amfAR Cannes Gala (May 17th)
- Bracelet with marquise-cut diamonds (93.20 carats), set in platinum
Russian Ice Dancer Tatiana Navka at the amfAR Cannes Gala (May 17th)
- Earrings with diamonds (32.65 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
