International Champions Cup And LaLiga North America Announce Partnership With Familia Camarena Tequila

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camarena Tequila is now the official tequila of the International Champions Cup (ICC) and LaLiga North America. The three premium brands announced their exclusive partnership today, which will leverage the group's multi-pronged international soccer platform, combining LaLiga's 10-month long competition and ICC's summer tournament, providing Camarena a year-long platform to activate.

The relationship will forge a deeper connection with soccer's engaged multicultural fan base, allowing Camarena the opportunity to initiate content, digital, social, and media activations for LaLiga's 2020-21 Season, and event activations around the 2021 ICC tournament with a specific focus on the US matches.

"ICC and LaLiga North America champion dedication and excellence within the sport of soccer – qualities which are also at the core of everything we do to produce our award-winning tequila," said Brandon Lieb of Camarena Tequila. "The loyalty and passion fans of LaLiga and ICC demonstrate is second to none, and we hope that spirit will find a home with our brand as well."

Leveraging LaLiga's intellectual property, the partnership allows Camarena access to weekly customized content segments on social and digital, as well as LED field boards for select matches featuring top LaLiga clubs.

"We are thrilled to be working with a partner that shares our passion for international football in North America," said Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America. "Camarena Tequila recognizes the value of the passionate, young, multicultural fans that LaLiga has in the U.S. and the multiple ways to connect with them on a daily basis and across numerous touch points."

The partnership will also leverage the ICC's in-market experiences including meet and greets, pre-game field passes, VIP tickets, signed merchandise from participating clubs for distributors and consumers, and LED field boards.

"The International Champions Cup is proud to partner with Camarena Tequila, a brand that shares our vision for celebrating soccer, culture and bringing family and friends together," said Matt Kontos, Managing Director of ICC. "Through the creation of unique experiences and innovative activations, this partnership will enhance the ICC experience for fans onsite, at POS and through our collective Media channels, all while Camarena and ICC fans enjoy the biggest clubs and footballers playing here on U.S. soil".

Learn more about Camarena at www.tequilacamarena.com or by following the brand @camarenatequila on Instagram or @tequilacamarena on Facebook. Visit www.internatioanlchampionscup.com and follow @IntChampionsCup on twitter and @internationalchampionscup on Instagram.

About International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top international clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. The tournament brings world-class soccer to the masses by organizing marquee matches that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

About Familia Camarena Tequila

With a legacy of six generations of tequila making experience, Familia Camarena Tequila is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico's most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled, as well as bottled, labeled and packaged by hand. The Familia Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver and a 100% Blue Agave Reposado, which is aged for a minimum of two months in both new and used American oak barrels. For more information on Familia Camarena Tequila, visit www.tequilacamarena.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Hesse

(978) 500-8576

[email protected]

SOURCE Camarena Tequila

Related Links

http://www.tequilacamarena.com

