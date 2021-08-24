International Charity and Afghan Refugees in America Team Up to Provide Emergency Aid in Afghanistan

"We're seeing a lot of displaced families who are stranded far from home and unsure of what they are returning to once they get back," Sohail said. "So, we're providing food staples, basic hygiene supplies, cash assistance and bus transportation to help them get back on their feet."

Wafa Parwana, a director with the Education and Occupation Coalition, said the situation is dire for Afghan families who fled the fighting, explaining that "children are baked by the sun during the day and eaten by mosquitoes throughout the night."

A donation of $180 will provide one family with the total emergency aid package of food staples, hygiene supplies, cash assistance and bus transportation. Donors can also fund different parts of the aid package as follows:

$50 for bus transportation

for bus transportation $60 for cash assistance for basic necessities lost during the unrest

for cash assistance for basic necessities lost during the unrest $70 for up to a month's worth of food staples and basic hygiene supplies

However, donors can give any amount to the Baitulmaal Afghanistan Aid and all funds collected will be used to provide emergency aid packages to displaced Afghan families. People interested in helping can contribute at https://baitulmaal.org/donate.

The Education and Occupation Coalition is a humanitarian organization established to assist in the development of sustainable, grassroots programs that provide education services and income-generating projects in Afghanistan.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides lifesaving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.

Click here to watch Elizabeth Sohail of Baitulmaal speak with Wafa Parwana of the Education and Occupation Coalition about their joint emergency humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

Media Contact:

John M. Janney, APR

[email protected]

(972) 823-0136

Faces in photo blurred to protect the identities of beneficiaries.

SOURCE Baitulmaal, Inc.

Related Links

https://baitulmaal.org

