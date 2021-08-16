International Child Abuse Conference Educates Survivors and their Allies

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE presented information about legal cases in Europe documenting the existence of ritual abuse and mind control in various countries in Europe. https://www.rans.org.uk/rans-online-forum.html

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE reviewed in detail the Orkney child abuse case, presenting evidence of ritual abuse allegations and a cover up. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief

Dr. Ellen Lacter presented a parable with 15 fictionalized examples of programming of dissociated child identities that describe common kinds of tactics used in programming.

https://endritualabuse.org/

Wendy Hoffman presented on the topic of self esteem. She discussed how survivors of ritual abuse and mind control can heal and find out who they are and learn to make their own decisions and life choices. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Neil Brick explained how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. These included interpersonal relationships, abusive relationships, ritual abuse settings, social media, political manipulation and hypnosis. http://neilbrick.com

Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick moderated an excellent discussion on developing a mind of your own. Various questions were asked about ritual abuse and mind control and how to get free from these forms of severe abuse.

