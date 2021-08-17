International Citizens Group Inc. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private US Companies 2 Years in a Row

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global services firm International Citizens Group Inc. (ICG, InternationalCitizens.com) again made the Inc. 5000 list, ranking the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The company, which ranked 1509, drove growth primarily from its international insurance business, which grew 314% despite COVID-related travel industry headwinds.

"The coronavirus crisis made it clear to internationally mobile citizens that international health insurance and travel insurance are vital in a volatile world," ICG CEO Joe Cronin said. "Our expert staff simplified the complex and anxiety-inducing process of obtaining international insurance in a pandemic for our customers. They also helped our renewing customers get their best plan throughout constantly changing global conditions. Their hard work and support of expatriates and globally mobile citizens continued our impressive growth in an unprecedented environment that created significant challenges."

ICG joins an elite group that includes Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ICG was established to create, provide, and market high-quality resources, tools, and advice for expatriates, global citizens, and international travelers. The team at ICG has deep experience in both international travel and the insurance industry. This experience allows them to simplify the challenging process of selecting international insurance for their clients and ensure they get the best plan for their needs.

International Citizens Insurance (www.InternationalInsurance.com) is owned and operated by ICG. The company's mission is to educate consumers on the value of global medical, life, and travel insurance while providing a resource to research, compare, and purchase plans for their relocation abroad or international trip. The company offers expatriate insurance, corporate group plans, international health insurance,volunteer group insurance,travel insurance,insurance for international employees, and cover for anyone living abroad or traveling throughout the world. This insurance has become more vital than ever in a world affected by an unprecedented global pandemic.

Complete Inc. 5000 results can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About International Citizens Group Inc.

International Citizens Group Inc. provides expatriates and globally mobile citizens outside their home country access to resources and advice on moving, living, and working abroad. As a leading international insurance brokerage via InternationalInsurance.com, their goals are to educate consumers on the variety of available plans and help them find the best option for their health, well-being, and peace of mind.

About Inc. Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies.

CONTACT:

Nicole Gustas, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE International Citizens Group Inc.