International Claim Association (ICA) Appoints Chuck Angiolillo, FastTrack, to Board of Directors

News provided by

FastTrack

06 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leading provider of Intelligent Claims Journey and Risk Management Solutions for the Life & Disability Marketplace, announced today that the International Claim Association (ICA) has appointed Chuck Angiolillo, FastTrack's Director of Risk Management Strategic Partnerships, to the Board of Directors. Angiolillo fills the unexpired term of Sherry Smith, Lincoln Financial Group.

"The ICA, and its community, have been integral parts of my career development by consistently providing opportunities for growth. I knew early on I wanted to get involved and stay involved, and to give back and promote all our (ICA) association has to offer. With my appointment to Board of Directors, I'm excited to continue to learn, collaborate, and contribute to an association that has already provided me with so much," said Angiolillo.

ICA Executive Director, Chris Murphy, states, "Chuck has been an avid supporter of ICA for over 15 years. He has served on multiple committees including the Disability and Nominating Committees and Annual Conference Team. Additionally, Angiolillo has been a featured speaker/presenter or moderator at many ICA conferences. We are excited to welcome Chuck to the Board."

"Angiolillo will offer a new perspective to the board as the first ever affiliate member of the Board of Directors," said, ICA President Adam Formus, JD, ALHC.  

The organization amended the bylaws in 2023 to allow corporate and individual affiliate members to be represented on the Board of Directors. 

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a division of Kamine Technology Group (KTG) – has been a market leader in providing intelligent, automated claims management solutions and services to the Life & Disability insurance vertical since 2012. Headquartered in Bedminster, N.J., FastTrack's unique blend of smart technology, AI, and decades of insurance subject-matter expertise has secured key partnerships with many of North America's leading group and individual insurance carriers.

FastTrack's comprehensive suite of made-for-insurance Intelligent Automation Tools is revolutionizing claim management/process, freeing up mission-critical resources and vastly improving the claims journey experience for claimants, beneficiaries, employers, agents/brokers, examiners, and more. Key performance advantages include the elimination of up to 90% of manual administrative tasks, the implementation of auto-administrative and auto-adjudication pathways, the creation of data-rich digital claimant profiles that reduce risk and accelerate claim decisions by 30-40%, and direct savings on carriers reserves and interest expenses.

For more information, please visit: FastTrackRTW.com

About The International Claim Association (ICA):

ICA is the largest organization of claims professionals in the life and health insurance industry. Its specialties include life, accident, health/medical, disability, workers' compensation, and fraud. ICA members include insurance companies and claims professionals from around the world.

For more information, please visit: claim.org

Related Links: FastTrackRTW.com

For further information, please contact:

Ellie O'Brien
FastTrack
[email protected] 
908.470.2191
FastTrackRTW.com
Follow FastTrack on LinkedIn

SOURCE FastTrack

Also from this source

InsurTech Leader, FastTrack, Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

InsurTech Leader, FastTrack, Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

FastTrack, a leading provider of Intelligent Claims Journey and Risk Management Solutions for the Life & Disability Marketplace, today announced that ...

InsurTech Leader FastTrack & Primerica Canada Strengthen Commitment to Customer Excellence with Renewal Agreement

FastTrack, a leader in the Life & Disability Digital Transformation Insurance vertical, is pleased to announce the renewal of its customer agreement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.