International Claim Association (ICA) Appoints Chuck Angiolillo, FastTrack, to Board of Directors

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leading provider of Intelligent Claims Journey and Risk Management Solutions for the Life & Disability Marketplace, announced today that the International Claim Association (ICA) has appointed Chuck Angiolillo, FastTrack's Director of Risk Management Strategic Partnerships, to the Board of Directors. Angiolillo fills the unexpired term of Sherry Smith, Lincoln Financial Group.

"The ICA, and its community, have been integral parts of my career development by consistently providing opportunities for growth. I knew early on I wanted to get involved and stay involved, and to give back and promote all our (ICA) association has to offer. With my appointment to Board of Directors, I'm excited to continue to learn, collaborate, and contribute to an association that has already provided me with so much," said Angiolillo.

ICA Executive Director, Chris Murphy, states, "Chuck has been an avid supporter of ICA for over 15 years. He has served on multiple committees including the Disability and Nominating Committees and Annual Conference Team. Additionally, Angiolillo has been a featured speaker/presenter or moderator at many ICA conferences. We are excited to welcome Chuck to the Board."

"Angiolillo will offer a new perspective to the board as the first ever affiliate member of the Board of Directors," said, ICA President Adam Formus, JD, ALHC.

The organization amended the bylaws in 2023 to allow corporate and individual affiliate members to be represented on the Board of Directors.

About FastTrack:



FastTrack – a division of Kamine Technology Group (KTG) – has been a market leader in providing intelligent, automated claims management solutions and services to the Life & Disability insurance vertical since 2012. Headquartered in Bedminster, N.J., FastTrack's unique blend of smart technology, AI, and decades of insurance subject-matter expertise has secured key partnerships with many of North America's leading group and individual insurance carriers.

FastTrack's comprehensive suite of made-for-insurance Intelligent Automation Tools is revolutionizing claim management/process, freeing up mission-critical resources and vastly improving the claims journey experience for claimants, beneficiaries, employers, agents/brokers, examiners, and more. Key performance advantages include the elimination of up to 90% of manual administrative tasks, the implementation of auto-administrative and auto-adjudication pathways, the creation of data-rich digital claimant profiles that reduce risk and accelerate claim decisions by 30-40%, and direct savings on carriers reserves and interest expenses.

For more information, please visit: FastTrackRTW.com

About The International Claim Association (ICA):



ICA is the largest organization of claims professionals in the life and health insurance industry. Its specialties include life, accident, health/medical, disability, workers' compensation, and fraud. ICA members include insurance companies and claims professionals from around the world.

For more information, please visit: claim.org

Related Links: FastTrackRTW.com

For further information, please contact:

Ellie O'Brien

FastTrack

[email protected]

908.470.2191

FastTrackRTW.com

Follow FastTrack on LinkedIn

SOURCE FastTrack