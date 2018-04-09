International Classical Recording Artist Audrey DuBois Harris Releases New CD 'God Bless America'

"'God Bless America' is a prayer for God's blessings and peace for the nation," said Harris. "Each song offers a message intended to unite our humanity through faith and love."

The critically-acclaimed artist has graced world stages with her extraordinary vocal abilities in opera, classical, jazz, sacred, gospel and inspirational music. Recently, the Reverend Jesse Jackson invited Harris to perform in a series of MLK50 events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. Harris sang an inspirational rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Mason Temple COGIC service, where Dr. King delivered his historic "Mountaintop" speech, the night before his death. Harris also participated in "A Day of Remembrance" event at the National Civil Rights Museum.

"To listen to Audrey is to hear the soul and science of music," said Rev. Jackson. "Her singing, interpretation and presentation is what music looks and sounds like."

Jackson also invited Harris to perform at the annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee service in remembrance of "Bloody Sunday" on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, where Jackson and U.S. Representatives John Lewis and Terri Sewell led this year's march.

This summer, Harris will record a new CD project with Sneed and conductor and arranger Dr. Lloyd Mallory. The album is scheduled for release in fall of 2018.

"I'm excited about my next multi-genre recording," Harris concludes. "I believe it will uplift, encourage, and stir the soul."

Harris and Sneed will perform a series of upcoming concert dates to promote "God Bless America." And in 2019, Harris will join Sneed on select dates for his 36-city tour, "Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome," a tribute concert to Dr. King.

For more information on Audrey DuBois Harris, please visit, www.audreyduboisharris.com.

