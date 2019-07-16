International Coach Federation Announces 2019 Prism Award Finalists

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF) has named five organizations with robust coaching cultures finalists for the 2019 ICF International Prism Award.

Since 2005, the International Prism Award program has celebrated businesses and organizations with coaching programs that fulfill rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts.

An organization must be nominated by an ICF-credentialed coach to be considered for a Prism Award.

"Every year the announcement of the finalists for the ICF International Prism Award is a very special occasion. We are celebrating organizations that meet stringent criteria for having a strong coaching culture. These organizations make a difference for their employees and all stakeholders. They are the advocates of professional coaching. We salute them!" ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

The finalists for the 2019 ICF International Prism Award are:

Convene , an organization that designs and services work, meeting and event spaces. By partnering with commercial landlords, Convene operates a network of hospitality-driven locations across the United States . Sandi Mitchell , PCC, nominated Convene for the Prism Award.

The five Prism finalist organizations will share their stories during a September 10, 2019, panel discussion at the Human Capital Institute's 2019 Learning and Leadership Development Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

ICF will announce the winner of the 2019 Prism Award during an awards event at ICF Converge 2019, which will take place October 23–26, 2019, in Prague, Czech Republic.

Past Prism honorees include EY, GlaxoSmithKline, Ireland's Health Service Executive, Rogers Communications, SAP and the University of British Columbia.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 28,000-plus members located in 145 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

