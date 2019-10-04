International Coach Federation Announces 2019 Young Leader Award Honorees

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF) has announced the six winners of its 2019 Young Leader Award.

The ICF Young Leader Award celebrates coach practitioners under the age of 40 who are poised to lead ICF and the coaching profession into the future. Young Leader Award Honorees embody the core values of ICF and represent the diverse community of emerging leaders.

ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook unveiled the list of 2019 honorees in an October 3, 2019, video announcement.

The 2019 Young Leader Award honorees are:

Gaurav Arora , MCC ( India )

, MCC ( ) Jaya Bhateja , MCC ( India )

, MCC ( ) Rey Castellanos , PCC ( USA )

, PCC ( ) Samer Hassan , MCC ( Belgium )

, MCC ( ) Zach Prosser , DDiv, PCC ( USA )

, DDiv, PCC ( ) Ozlem Sarioglu , PCC ( Turkey )

"These six coaches from around the world demonstrate just how bright the future of our profession is, and I can't wait to see how they will shine in the years ahead. It is truly amazing to see how much talent is present in our organization, and I look forward to seeing what this will mean for the future of professional coaching and of ICF," Mook said.

The 2019 Young Leader Award winners each received a complimentary registration and travel stipend to attend ICF Converge 2019, which will take place October 23–26, 2019, in Prague, Czech Republic. During the conference, the award winners will celebrate their achievements alongside their coaching peers from around the world.

A global panel of volunteer judges selected this year's honorees from a pool of 18 nominations. They scored the nominations according to five criteria:

Contribution to and leadership in the coaching profession

Career achievement

Contributions to ICF

Thought leadership

Alignment with ICF's core values

The panel of judges included Tonya Echols; Tamara McGriff; Flame Schoeder, PCC; and Grace Thomas, PCC.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 32,000-plus members located in 138 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

