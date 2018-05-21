International Coach Federation Announces Dates for International Coaching Week 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Coaching Week (ICW) 2019 will take place April 29–May 5, 2019, the International Coach Federation (ICF) has announced. Launched in 1999, ICW is a week-long celebration that educates the public about the value of working with a professional coach and acknowledges the results and progress made through the coaching process.

The announcement follows one of the most successful and well-publicized ICW celebrations to date. During ICW 2018, held May 7–13, 2018, more than 1,000 events took place around the world to educate individuals and organizations about the transformative power of coaching and provide networking and professional development for current coaches.

"ICW is a special time for all of us—members, chapters, staff—to focus on promoting professional coaching and showcasing how coaching supports thriving societies. By gathering as one, members of ICF's global community celebrated the power, the promise and the incredible transformational impact of coaching," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Mook said.

ICW 2018 highlights included:

The second annual Middle East Prism Award ceremony. The 2018 Middle East Prism Award winner was the Bahrain Institute for Public Administration (BIPA). Aramex International, of the United Arab Emirates, received an honorable mention.

The 2018 Middle East Prism Award winner was the Bahrain Institute for Public Administration (BIPA). Aramex International, of the , received an honorable mention. A massive pro bono coaching initiative spearheaded by ICF Romania. During ICW, chapter members donated more than 350 hours of pro bono coaching to their communities.

A webinar series hosted by ICF Australasia. Session topics included somatic coaching, coaching for growth, and managers and leaders using coaching skills.

Session topics included somatic coaching, coaching for growth, and managers and leaders using coaching skills. Pro bono coaching sessions and coaching awareness events hosted by ICF Malaysia. Organizations benefiting from the chapter's efforts included Women's Aid Organization and Taylor's University.

A robust presence at the Association for Talent Development's 2018 International Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California, USA. Eight ICF-credentialed coaches from ICF San Diego delivered more than 140 pro bono coaching sessions in the ATD Career Center, while ICF headquarters staff and additional chapter volunteers met with ATD attendees at an ATD EXPO booth. ICF also sponsored three presentations on LinkedIn and career development by personal branding expert and ICF Business Development Series host William Arruda, as well as a session on coaching and talent management by Mook and EY Executive Coach Tricia Christian, ACC.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 33,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

