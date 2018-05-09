International Coach Federation Announces Inaugural Circle of Distinction Inductees

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual International Coaching Week celebration, the International Coach Federation (ICF) is recognizing the achievements and contributions of six coaches from around the world by inviting them to the Association's newly formed Circle of Distinction.

Launched earlier this year, the Circle of Distinction program celebrates the best of the coaching profession and ICF. Individuals invited to join the Circle of Distinction are experienced coach practitioners who have made their mark on ICF and the coaching profession.

"What's a better way to observe International Coaching Week than to celebrate these amazing professionals who shape the coaching profession? They are responsible for ICF being the ever-growing, well-respected and relevant organization that we have become," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Mook said. "It is with great pride that we acknowledge and recognize this inaugural class of the Circle of Distinction. It is an honor to have them among the leaders of our organization and we appreciate their many contributions to the coaching profession and to ICF."

The 2018 Circle of Distinction inductees are:

Teri-E Belf, MCC, of Reston, Virginia , USA

, USA Judy Feld , MCC, of Dallas, Texas , USA

, MCC, of , USA Damian Goldvarg , Ph.D, MCC, originally from Argentina and now based in Los Angeles, California , USA

, Ph.D, MCC, originally from and now based in , USA Keiko Hirano , MCC, of Tokyo, Japan

, MCC, of Patrick Williams , Ed.D., MCC, of Windsor, Colorado , USA

, Ed.D., MCC, of , USA Beverley Alridge Wright , PCC, of Plano, Texas , USA

Honorees will be formally inducted into the Circle of Distinction and celebrated by their coaching colleagues during the 2018 Midwest Region Coaches Conference, June 21–23, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Honorees were selected from among 35 nominees from around the world. Nominations were scored according to five criteria:

Contribution to and leadership in the coaching profession

Career achievement

Contributions to ICF

Thought leadership

Alignment with ICF's core values

Circle of Distinction honorees were identified by a selection committee that included Rachel Dungan, ACC (Ireland); Mahesh Jayasinghe, PCC (Sri Lanka); Sandra Marin, PCC (Canada); Dilip Misra, PCC (India); Renée Petzer, PCC (Nigeria); and Barbara Smith, PCC (USA).

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 33,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

