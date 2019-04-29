International Coach Federation Celebrates 20th Anniversary of International Coaching Week

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Coach Federation (ICF) Members worldwide are celebrating the 20th anniversary of International Coaching Week (ICW).

During ICW, ICF Chapters and coaches worldwide offer a variety of activities and pro bono services to share the positive impact of professional coaching with individuals and organizations.

"ICW is a celebration—a celebration of coaches, a celebration of coaching's benefits and a celebration of clients who reach their highest potential because of coaching. This week, dozens of ICF Chapters worldwide will combine their efforts to offer more than 200 local events. We encourage everyone to find their nearest ICF Chapter; learn what ICW events will take place in their community; and take advantage of this unique way to learn, grow and transform," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

More than 60 ICF Chapters plan to host ICW celebrations. In Latin America, 12 ICF Chapters are combining their efforts to host 24 webinars on diverse topics. Participating chapters are also offering professional development events for coaches in the region. In Slovakia, 46 coaches from ICF Slovak will offer 100-plus free, in-person and virtual coaching sessions. Like ICW, ICF Australasia is also celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019. The chapter is commemorating the milestone with a week of events and celebrations, including a virtual panel on building strong coaching cultures in organizations.

"ICF coaches are passionate about transforming lives, organizations and the world. The myriad of inspiring events planned by our ICF Chapters will enable everyone to experience the power of coaching and explore new ways of being that can help make our world a better place," 2019 ICF Global Board Chair Jean-Francois Cousin, MCC, said.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 35,000-plus members located in 145 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

Media Contact:

Abby Tripp Heverin, Communications and Awards

Manager

+1.859.219.3529

213518@email4pr.com

SOURCE International Coach Federation