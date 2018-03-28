International Coach Federation Recognizes Leading Chapters
Professional coaching organization honors high-performing chapters during Global Leaders Forum.
08:30 ET
LEXINGTON, Ky., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen International Coach Federation (ICF) Chapters were announced as 2017 Chapter Recognition honorees at ICF's 2018 Global Leaders Forum, which took place March 15–17, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The 2017 ICF Chapter Recognition honorees are:
- ICF Austin
- ICF Australasia
- ICF Bulgaria
- ICF Colorado
- ICF Delhi NCR
- ICF Ecuador
- ICF Egypt
- ICF Finland
- ICF Heartland
- ICF Hong Kong
- ICF New York City
- ICF Ohio Valley
- ICF Russia
- ICF South Africa
- ICF South Florida
- ICF Sweden
"It is so refreshing to see ICF Chapters innovate and create unrivaled value for their members and clients. The depth of creativity and the scope of ideas generated are quite awe-inspiring. What's most important is that the chapters and their leaders can learn from one another and leverage these successful approaches. I am truly impressed with all the winners and delighted to see what new ideas we will be celebrating next year," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena N. Mook said.
Honorees were selected based on their annual chapter activity reports and evaluated according to ICF's criteria for high-performing chapters.
Honorees were selected by a panel of ICF volunteers from around the globe. The 2017 ICF Chapter Recognition panel of judges included:
- Zsofia Juhasz, ACC
- Shanaaz Majiet, PCC
- Tamara McGriff
- Kaveh Mirtahmasebi, PCC
- Dora Nicinski, ACC
- Cheryl Smith, MCC
- Annemarie Spadafore, ACC
- Evija Vascenko, ACC
- Surina Wang, PCC
- Scena Webb
The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 31,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.
ICF HEADQUARTERS CONTACT:
Abby Tripp Heverin, +1.859.219.3529
192368@email4pr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-coach-federation-recognizes-leading-chapters-300620610.html
SOURCE International Coach Federation
Share this article